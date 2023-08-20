Litecoin and Dogecoin Stand Out With Increased Activity

With significant spikes in daily active addresses, 231.27K for Litecoin and 46.08K for Dogecoin, these coins are drawing increased attention

Major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have largely seen stable activity concerning their active addresses, according to recent data from blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

However, two altcoins, namely Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have caught the attention of the market with notable surges in address activity.

Specifically, Litecoin boasted a notable 231.27K in daily active addresses while Dogecoin logged 46.08K, according to data provided by the firm.

Recently, IntoTheBlock highlighted these unexpected shifts, stating that despite the intricate market conditions, both Litecoin and Dogecoin exhibited significant spikes in recent times.

Market data aggregator CoinGecko provides additional insight into the performance of these cryptocurrencies. As of their latest update, Dogecoin is priced at $0.064, showing a slight 1.3% gain over the week.

Meanwhile, Litecoin is changing hands at $64.77, experiencing a minor 0.2% dip over the past 24 hours while recording a 1.5% uptick over the week. Nevertheless, its monthly figure does indicate a 22.0% decrease.

In other news, perpetual Litecoin and Dogecoin futures linked to Binance USD (BUSD) were recently delisted from the largest exchange.