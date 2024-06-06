Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Litecoin network hits quarter-billion transactions
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 14:23
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC), one of the market's early cryptocurrencies, is celebrating a historic milestone as it reaches a quarter-billion transactions.

    Advertisement

    In a landmark achievement for the cryptocurrency, regarded as the "silver to Bitcoin's gold," Litecoin has exceeded 250 million transactions.

    Litecoin, founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, was created as a lighter and speedier alternative to Bitcoin, with faster transaction confirmations and cheaper fees. These qualities have made it a viable option for everyday transactions and micropayments, contributing to its widespread adoption. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    $1.5 Billion in AUM, Major Trends for 2024-2025 and Market-Making Across Three Bull Runs: Interview With CLS Global CEO Filipp Veselov
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant

    The year 2024 has been especially remarkable for Litecoin, with over 40 million transactions processed in the year, demonstrating an increase in activity and interest in the cryptocurrency.

    Over the years, Litecoin has been integrated into numerous payment processors and merchant services worldwide. Its acceptance by major platforms and retailers has expanded its usability, driving transaction volume and adoption.

    Related
    Mon, 04/22/2024 - 15:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to current data, LTC has been used to pay for goods and services on BitPay, a crypto payment processor, over 133,000 times. In March, the Litecoin network received the Core 0.21.3 release, which brought significant improvements to the network, thus increasing its appeal.

    Litecoin is currently the 20th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a 1.22% price gain in the previous 24 hours to $84.94. This milestone of completing over 250 million transactions is more than a numerical achievement; it might suggest Litecoin's continued relevance and potential for future growth in the cryptocurrency market.

    As Litecoin's growth accelerates, the crypto community celebrates this quarter-billion transaction milestone while anticipating the next big thing as its journey continues.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for June 6
    Jun 06, 2024 - 14:17
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Jun 06, 2024 - 14:17
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image ETH Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin – Max Keiser Gives Key Reasons
    Jun 06, 2024 - 14:17
    ETH Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin – Max Keiser Gives Key Reasons
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Warden Protocol Unveils Genesis Campaign Dashboard to Boost Community Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 6
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD