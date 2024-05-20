Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This development has caught attention of broader crypto community
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 10:58
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC) whales have embarked on a massive accumulation frenzy over the past month. This accumulation has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, particularly due to a net inflow surge on May 10. 

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock, Litecoin whale addresses have accumulated 2,751,633 LTC in the last 30 days alone. The activity peaked on May 10, when whale addresses saw a net inflow of over 900,000 LTC. 

    This level of accumulation may imply a significant shift in the Litecoin ecosystem, indicating  growing confidence among large holders.

    The single-day net inflow of over 900,000 LTC on May 10 is particularly noteworthy. This marks the highest daily accumulation of whale addresses since February, indicating a major shift in whale behavior.

    Related
    Mon, 04/22/2024 - 15:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Whales refer to large holders of a specific cryptocurrency. In the case of Litecoin, the recent accumulation by these large players might signal potential strategic positioning, possibly anticipating future price movements or reacting to market developments.

    As reported, the Litecoin network has processed over 245 million transactions since its inception, with a notable 39 million of those transactions occurring in 2024 alone. Whales might be positioning themselves to capitalize on Litecoin's upcoming advancements. 

    Positive sentiment around the broader cryptocurrency market can also drive accumulation. As confidence in the market grows, large holders may increase their positions in established cryptocurrencies like Litecoin.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 13:53
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Epic 245 Million Transaction Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, the reasons behind this sudden surge in accumulation remain speculative.

    As the crypto community watches with bated breath, questions arise about the impact of the whales' resurgence. Will this lead to a bullish trend for Litecoin, or is it merely strategic positioning for future market development? However, the recent accumulation may indicate that whales are waking up, and the consequences may soon be felt.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Surge?
    2024/05/20 10:53
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Surge?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Nears Key Breakout, Eyes $4,000 Target
    2024/05/20 10:53
    Ethereum (ETH) Nears Key Breakout, Eyes $4,000 Target
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ripple CTO Explains Why They Are Biggest XRP Sellers
    2024/05/20 10:53
    Ripple CTO Explains Why They Are Biggest XRP Sellers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Surge?
    Ethereum (ETH) Nears Key Breakout, Eyes $4,000 Target
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD