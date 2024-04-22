Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Litecoin continues to evolve with broader cryptocurrency market
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 15:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC), one of the pioneering cryptocurrencies, has achieved a remarkable milestone, marking 12.5 years of uninterrupted uptime. This achievement underscores the network's reliability and resilience. 

    Advertisement

    "Litecoin works. for 12 and 1/2 years. 100% uptime," the official Litecoin X handle wrote in a celebratory tweet

    Since its inception in 2011, Litecoin has been operating without significant downtime, a feat that not many cryptocurrencies can claim. The network's ability to maintain continuous operation for over a decade is a testament to the strength of its underlying technology and the dedication of its development community.

    Created by Charlie Lee, Litecoin was designed to be the "silver" to Bitcoin's "gold," with a supply limit of 84 million coins. 

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Gets Major Core Upgrade; Here's Implication

    The network has seen several upgrades and improvements over the years. Notably, Litecoin underwent a "halving" in August 2023, which reduced the mining reward from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC per block. This event, which occurs approximately every four years, is designed to control inflation and extend the longevity of the reward system.

    Looking ahead, Litecoin continues to evolve with the broader cryptocurrency market, having processed over 238 million since its inception. Recently, IntoTheBlock reported that the Litecoin (LTC) network has surpassed five million long-term holders, accounting for around 62.5% of all LTC addresses with a balance.

    The accumulation of Litecoin continues over at Grayscale, most likely associated with Grayscale's Litecoin Trust.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Smashes New All-Time High But Not in Price

    Coinbase Derivatives became the first CFTC-regulated futures exchange to offer margined LTC futures this month, marking another significant milestone. 

    At the time of writing, LTC had risen 0.26% in the last 24 hours to $84.43 and is the 20th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $6.28 billion.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    2024/04/22 15:38
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 747,000 BTC Bought at Crucial Bitcoin Demand Zone: Details
    2024/04/22 15:38
    747,000 BTC Bought at Crucial Bitcoin Demand Zone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Are Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Targeted With 1% Wealth Tax?
    2024/04/22 15:38
    Are Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Targeted With 1% Wealth Tax?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Live from Token 2049 Dubai: M20 Chain's Groundbreaking Announcements
    Crypto Mining Platform, Simpleminers Launches Cloud Mining Contract
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin (LTC) Hits New Milestone of 12.5 Years Uninterrupted Uptime
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 22
    747,000 BTC Bought at Crucial Bitcoin Demand Zone: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD