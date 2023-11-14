Advertisement
AD

Imminent Bitcoin ETF Decision Could Shake Crypto Market, SHIB Lead Plans to Integrate Shubarium with CEXes, Almost 900 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 16:17
Imminent Bitcoin ETF Decision Could Shake Crypto Market, SHIB Lead Plans to Integrate Shubarium with CEXes, Almost 900 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Imminent Bitcoin ETF decision could shake crypto market

The crypto market could see a crucial development this week, as the SEC might potentially issue much-awaited 19b-4 approval orders for spot Bitcoin ETFs. This suggestion was made by Nate Geraci, who quoted Bloomberg's James Seyffart's insights in his recent X post. According to the post, the move is set to be done within a small window, which will close on Nov. 17, and submissions beyond this date are unlikely to be considered. This sets a clear deadline for issuers who wish to be part of this historic round of approvals. Such an approach to issuing these orders by the SEC is carefully timed to avoid the appearance of market manipulation, writes Geraci.

Shytoshi Kusama and Shiba Inu (SHIB) team plan to integrate Shibarium with CEXes: Details

Shytoshi Kusama, pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu project, has recently taken to his Telegram channel, Shibarium Tech, to share good news with the community. Answering one of his followers' questions, Kusama wrote that he and the SHIB team are actively discussing the integration of Shibarium with centralized exchanges (CEXes) in the future. "We are in discussion with some new friends," the SHIB lead wrote. However, Kusama did not provide any further details of those discussions, leaving the community to speculate about what those exchanges could be.

Related
XRP Community Gets Critical Warning, What It Pertains To

Almost 900 million XRP moved by unknown wallets as XRP price gears up for new rise

Popular blockchain transaction tracker Whale Alert spotted two huge lumps of XRP transferred over the weekend, pointing out the increasing activity of XRP whales. The unregistered wallets made two transactions, with one carrying 425,807,780 XRP worth $288,496,378 and the other 424,307,758 XRP, valued at $281,090,947. These transactions totalled 850.1 million XRP and $569.4 million in fiat. Meanwhile, XRP keeps trying to break through resistance, gearing up for a further rise. At the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $0.655. Should XRP break through it, the token might make a bullish price reversal. Currently, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) for XRP is being observed in the bullish zone.

#Bitcoin #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #XRP
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image $25 Trillion Crypto Economy Predicted by Cathie Wood
2023/11/14 16:16
$25 Trillion Crypto Economy Predicted by Cathie Wood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for November 14
2023/11/14 16:16
XRP Price Analysis for November 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Now Supported by This Second Biggest DEX
2023/11/14 16:16
SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Now Supported by This Second Biggest DEX
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD