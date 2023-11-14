Imminent Bitcoin ETF Decision Could Shake Crypto Market, SHIB Lead Plans to Integrate Shubarium with CEXes, Almost 900 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Imminent Bitcoin ETF decision could shake crypto market

The crypto market could see a crucial development this week, as the SEC might potentially issue much-awaited 19b-4 approval orders for spot Bitcoin ETFs. This suggestion was made by Nate Geraci, who quoted Bloomberg's James Seyffart's insights in his recent X post. According to the post , the move is set to be done within a small window, which will close on Nov. 17, and submissions beyond this date are unlikely to be considered. This sets a clear deadline for issuers who wish to be part of this historic round of approvals. Such an approach to issuing these orders by the SEC is carefully timed to avoid the appearance of market manipulation, writes Geraci.

Shytoshi Kusama and Shiba Inu (SHIB) team plan to integrate Shibarium with CEXes: Details

Shytoshi Kusama, pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu project, has recently taken to his Telegram channel, Shibarium Tech, to share good news with the community. Answering one of his followers' questions, Kusama wrote that he and the SHIB team are actively discussing the integration of Shibarium with centralized exchanges (CEXes) in the future. "We are in discussion with some new friends," the SHIB lead wrote. However, Kusama did not provide any further details of those discussions, leaving the community to speculate about what those exchanges could be.

Almost 900 million XRP moved by unknown wallets as XRP price gears up for new rise