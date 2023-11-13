Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Plan to Integrate Shibarium With CEXes: Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
Lead developer of Shiba Inu meme coin has shared SHIB team's plans to integrate Shibarium into centralized exchanges
Mon, 11/13/2023 - 13:35
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The mysterious and charismatic leader of the Shiba Inu developer team, known to SHIB holders as Shytoshi Kusama, has shared that the SHIB team has made "some new friends" and are actively discussing the integration of Shibarium with CEXes – centralized exchanges – to happen in the future.

He did not provide any further details of those discussions, just answering a question from a SHIB user on Shibarium Tech – the official Shibarium channel on Telegram where users can communicate with Shytoshi Kusama, some of his developers or SHIB admins, asking them various questions and getting first-hand answers.

Shibarium Kusama
Image via Telegram channel "Shibarium Tech"

Shytoshi praises new Shibarium-based DEX

In a recent X post, Shytoshi Kusama extended support to decentralized exchange (DEX) Marswap recently launched on the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium. He first gave the founder praise in a message on Telegram, saying that he has known this person for a while and pretty much trusts him: "I think Ian is doing a great job. I've known him for a while. Still DYOR of course but I trust him more than most."

Earlier today, Shytoshi published a comment on the X app with an encouraging emoji ("Heart of fire") under a tweet of Marswap where it stated that they had just managed to conduct a direct transaction, buying BONE directly from a bank account, paying in fiat for it, and then sold it back to a PayPal account.

Marswap positions itself as a DEX on Shibarium, a DeFi platform on Ethereum, and in general it offers "customizable solutions for utility creation and optimization on both the Ethereum and Shibarium networks."

Shibarium transaction count increases

According to Shibariumscan explorer, over the weekend, the Shibarium blockchain experienced a significant growth in transactions – approximately 100,000 over the past two days.

Now, the total transaction count stands at 3,905,537, coming close to the 4,000,000 record. The current number of daily transactions constitutes 10,880, with a recent peak of 62,570 reached on Oct. 25.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
