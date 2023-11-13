Imminent Bitcoin ETF Decision Could Shake Crypto Market

This week could see a pivotal development in the cryptocurrency market, as there's a chance for the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, a keen observer of the industry, has echoed the insights of Bloomberg’s James Seyffart, suggesting a small but significant window where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might issue much-awaited 19b-4 approval orders.

This move, anticipated by market insiders, could potentially accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin into mainstream financial services and significantly boost the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

A strategic timeframe

The SEC's approach to issuing these orders is carefully timed to avoid the appearance of market manipulation.

The consensus within the financial community is that the SEC is keen to allow multiple Bitcoin ETFs to launch simultaneously.

The Nov. 17 deadline is crucial since submissions beyond this date are unlikely to be considered. This sets a clear deadline for issuers who wish to be part of this historic round of approvals.

Political headwinds

The U.S. States is currently facing political headwinds that could lead to a government shutdown, posing a risk to the timely approval of Bitcoin ETFs, according to Geraci.

This could mean that non-essential services, including some functions of the SEC, would be significantly disrupted.

Such a shutdown could delay the decision-making process related to financial instruments, including the much-anticipated approval of Bitcoin ETFs.