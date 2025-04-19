Big Anti-Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SHIB team’s marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has taken to her account on the X social media platform to talk to the SHIB community about scammers and things that are necessary to oppose their attacks.

She warned the SHIB army to steer clear of scammers and revealed “the only real weapon” to be used against them. Lucie also clarified why the SHIB team often prefers not to respond to FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) attacks undertaken against them and the whole SHIB ecosystem.

"Only real weapon" against scammers

Lucie reminded the community that “scammers thrive on hype” and chose only the uninformed as victims. Therefore, she believes, the only real weapon against them is educating oneself in crypto. Thus, it is vitally important to “learn, research and move with purpose.” Lucie rushed to add that there are “no shortcuts in crypto — just strategy and strength.”

“In the state of trenches we’re living in, education is the only real weapon,” she tweeted. All the trends that are currently dominating the crypto space and all the “noise” made by projects that surround themselves with hype will not last long, she added, since “only solid, time-tested investments will survive the storm.”

Occasional lack of reaction to FUD from SHIB team

Another topic touched on by Lucie was the occasional lack of response from the SHIB team to those who spread FUD against them, Shibarium and the whole SHIB ecosystem.

When we don’t react to FUD, it’s not because we lack answers—it’s because we don’t consider organized attacks worth our energy.



You’ll often see us respond through official posts, not by engaging with random attention-seeking FUD. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 17, 2025

The SHIB marketing lead said that if it happens, it is not because they are shy or have nothing to respond with, but it is because they “don’t consider organized attacks worth our energy.” If they do respond, Lucie clarified, it happens by issuing official social media posts and “not by engaging with random attention-seeking FUD.”