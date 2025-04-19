Advertisement
    Big Anti-Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB team has published important warning against scammers
    SHIB team’s marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has taken to her account on the X social media platform to talk to the SHIB community about scammers and things that are necessary to oppose their attacks.

    She warned the SHIB army to steer clear of scammers and revealed “the only real weapon” to be used against them. Lucie also clarified why the SHIB team often prefers not to respond to FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) attacks undertaken against them and the whole SHIB ecosystem.

    "Only real weapon" against scammers

    Lucie reminded the community that “scammers thrive on hype” and chose only the uninformed as victims. Therefore, she believes, the only real weapon against them is educating oneself in crypto. Thus, it is vitally important to “learn, research and move with purpose.” Lucie rushed to add that there are “no shortcuts in crypto — just strategy and strength.”

    “In the state of trenches we’re living in, education is the only real weapon,” she tweeted. All the trends that are currently dominating the crypto space and all the “noise” made by projects that surround themselves with hype will not last long, she added, since “only solid, time-tested investments will survive the storm.”

    Occasional lack of reaction to FUD from SHIB team

    Another topic touched on by Lucie was the occasional lack of response from the SHIB team to those who spread FUD against them, Shibarium and the whole SHIB ecosystem.

    The SHIB marketing lead said that if it happens, it is not because they are shy or have nothing to respond with, but it is because they “don’t consider organized attacks worth our energy.” If they do respond, Lucie clarified, it happens by issuing official social media posts and “not by engaging with random attention-seeking FUD.”

    #Shiba Inu
