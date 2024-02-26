Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Here's what Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was saying about Ripple

Martti Malmi, an early (2009-2011) Bitcoin developer, has recently taken to X platform to share what he claims to be correspondence with Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator. One of the most interesting exchanges among the disclosed messages relates to Ripple and provides insight into Nakamoto's thoughts on the project during its early stages. Per the documents published by Malmi, Nakamoto expressed interest in Ripple's unique approach to distributing trust across its network, in contrast to more centralized systems. The authenticity of these documents has not been verified yet, however, if true, this revelation not only provides a rare glimpse into the early stages of cryptocurrency creation but also prompts a reevaluation of the relationship between the two major crypto market players, Bitcoin and Ripple.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author reveals his possible actions should Bitcoin crash

In a recent X post, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author and prominent financial expert Robert Kiyosaki replied to an often-asked question concerning Bitcoin, particularly its potential price collapse. The question reads, "What happens if Bitcoin crashes?" Kiyosaki wrote that his response would be the same for Bitcoin, gold and silver; in the event that any of these assets crash, he would be "happy" and would "buy more once the crashing stops." For the author, a market crash means nothing but a discount on a certain asset and a good opportunity to buy it, which is why his favorite four letter word is "sale." As reported by U.Today , last week, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin is set to reach the $100,000 price level by June 2024.

