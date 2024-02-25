Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters New Era, Community Excited

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu says this historic new era marks bold step toward future
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 12:17
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is entering a new era of innovation and experimentation as it becomes one of the first projects to test the DN404 standard, a new hybrid token standard that aims to combine the best features of fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Shiba Inu shares its excitement as it steps into the experimental test of DN404 standards while sharing a throwback of its purpose at inception. "Years ago, ShibToken marked the beginning of an adventure, pushing us beyond the boundaries of decentralization," it said in a tweet.

This historic new era of the DN404 experiment, Shiba Inu says, marks a bold step toward the future.

In the past week, the official Sheboshis X account shared the big news that Shiba Inu's first DN404 test was online, sharing official Sheboshis links on ShibaSwap, Uniswap and OpenSea.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details

DN404, short for "Divisible NFT-404,"  is a token implementation based on the existing token specifications ERC-20 and ERC-721, claiming "full compliance" with both frameworks.

In a blog post, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya shared his expectations as Shiba Inu explores new horizons: "As we ventured into the uncharted territories of the ERC 404 standard — a forefront of decentralized experimentation — we were filled with anticipation for its untapped potential. The DN404 standard, even newer and full of dynamic capabilities, promised a groundbreaking journey for Shibarium."

Sheboshis, a hybrid token and NFT that adopts the DN404 standard, debuted on Feb. 20 and sold out within days of its launch.

Sheboshi's visage has been revealed, triggering excitement in the Shiba Inu community. The SHEB token has also gained new listings on the cryptocurrency platforms CoinW and LBank.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

