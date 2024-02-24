Advertisement
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Possible Actions Should Bitcoin Crash

article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoin advocate Kiyosaki reveals his favorite thing about Bitcoin should it crash
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 8:11
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoiner Robert Kiyosaki, and also an entrepreneur, investor and author of the popular self-teaching book on finances “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to answer a question that he often gets asked about BTC.

He also revealed what he loves most about the times when all financial markets go bust.

First thing Kiyosaki does if Bitcoin crashes

Robert Kiyosaki shared that he is often asked about what will happen if the Bitcoin price collapses. To that the entrepreneur provided an answer in his tweet, speaking about himself. He stated that should the world’s flagship cryptocurrency crash, he “would be happy and would buy more, once the crashing stops.”

Overall, the investor noted, a market crash for him means nothing but a discount on a certain asset and a good opportunity to buy it, therefore his favorite word about market crashes is “sale.” This is not only true about Bitcoin for him, according to the tweet, but also about gold and silver. The last time he predicted Bitcoin will soar to the $100,000 level by June this year, and he expects the gold price to drop below $1,200 in the near future.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Bitcoin-Vs-Fed Statement

Kiyosaki slams Fed Reserve, naming Bitcoin good bet

In a few tweets published recently, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author, whom many believe to be a financial guru, took a big dig at the U.S. Federal Reserve system. Kiyosaki shared the reasons why he strongly disliked the Fed with his 2.1 million X followers.

He accused the institution of being a major issuer-maker for the U.S. economy; in particular, he wrote that the Fed made the low and middle classes poorer than they were and criticized the Fed for bailing out the “rich banking friends.” Therefore, Kiyosaki has a lot more trust in Bitcoin than in the Fed Reserve.

Kiyosaki has made a frequent topic of his tweets a big market crash that he expects, and he has been tweeting those “crash predictions” since 2020. Some commentators have been trolling him for this under his tweets.

Recently, Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has begun tweeting similar predictions. He has posted that he expects the stock market to crash and Bitcoin to hit $500,000. Bitcoin is currently trading at slightly above $51,000.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
