    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $23 Billion Demand: Supply Shock Incoming?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 19:40
    Massive institutional demand for Bitcoin in 2025 hints at BTC supply crunch
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $23 Billion Demand: Supply Shock Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Amid the ongoing crypto bull run, with Bitcoin surpassing $104,000, the leading cryptocurrency has seen an growing demand among institutional investors, according to an X post from Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan on Friday.

    Bitcoin institutional adoption spikes

    Matt Hougan shared surprising data, showing that the Bitcoin YTD demand among public companies, ETFs and governments has surpassed the 58,109 BTC new supply by over three times.

    TWEET: https://x.com/Matt_Hougan/status/1920854621414977556

    Per the post, a total of 227286 BTC is in demand from major buyers. With Bitcoin trading at $103,083 as of press time, according to the latest CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s demand has surged past $23 billion as of May 9.

    While this signals increasing bullish momentum for Bitcoin, the growing demand is led by public corporations with 161,023 BTC. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and governments also bear 52,077 BTC and 14,006 BTC from the total demand, respectively. 

    This significant demand for Bitcoin among institutions further proves Bitcoin's efficiency as a strategic asset for large investment purposes. 

    Institutions like Strategy (MSTR), Metaplanet, and MARA Holdings are seen relentlessly doubling down on their Bitcoin stash. While emerging firms are gradually adopting this investment strategy, Bitcoin demand is set for more upsurge, fueling scarcity while driving more surge in the price of Bitcoin.

    Supply crunch stuns Bitcoin

    This massive imbalance between Bitcoin's new demand and supply suggests that the world's leading cryptocurrency is faced with a supply crunch, indicating that the amount of Bitcoin available for purchase is limited.

    Apparently, this signals increased confidence among investors, positioning Bitcoin for further bullish outlook. 

    While the scarcity of Bitcoin is one of its most vaunted features, where demand far exceeds the available supply, all indications point at an incoming supply shock. Historically, Bitcoin’s supply shock often drives a significant surge in its price.

    While the market is already facing a rapid price uptrend, the Bitcoin supply shock suggests a sustainable bull run for Bitcoin, possibly pushing the asset to reach a new all-time high.

    Although investors are always on the watch for a Bitcoin supply crunch for bullish reasons, it is also important to take caution in possible cases of a rapid shift in institutional sentiments.

    #Bitcoin #Bitwise
