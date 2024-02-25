Advertisement
AD

Ripple's 400 Million Token Unlock Mystifies Community

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's recent unlock of 400 million XRP tokens, valued at approximately $217 million, has caught community off guard
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 9:13
Ripple's 400 Million Token Unlock Mystifies Community
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has unlocked 400 million XRP tokens, worth approximately $217 million, from its escrow account, according to Whale Alert.

This move has sparked widespread intrigue within the community because of its unexpected timing. Moreover, there is a bizarre memo accompanying the transaction. The memo cryptically questioned the execution of February's escrow and included peculiar shout-outs: "February escrow was not executed? Hmm. !!TRWBT!! Welcome back Hodor!! John Deaton!!"

Unusual timing

The XRP community has been left puzzled by the recent unlock, with many pointing out that the timing does not align with Ripple's usual schedule.

The X social media network saw a wave of reactions from community members. Comments ranged from speculation about the unlock being a week early to theories suggesting it could be three weeks late.

Related
No SHIB Airdrops, Shiba Inu Team Says as Scams Proliferate

This unusual event follows a February transaction where only half a billion XRP tokens were locked in escrow, contrasting with the amount unlocked in January.

Ripple's escrow practices

Ripple typically unlocks a significant amount of XRP tokens from its escrow account on the first day of every month, a practice that has become a standard part of its operating procedure.

This mechanism is designed to provide transparency and predictability to XRP's supply, ensuring that no more than a predetermined amount of tokens can be sold in the market at any given time.

By doing so, Ripple aims to mitigate the risk of market manipulation and maintain stability in XRP's price.

The monthly unlock also serves to fund Ripple's operations, development projects and investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Everything You Need to Know About Sam Altman's WorldCoin
2024/02/25 09:10
Everything You Need to Know About Sam Altman's WorldCoin
Dan BurginDan Burgin
related image 421.6 Billion SHIB Sold by Mysterious Whale as Price Close to Burning Zero
2024/02/25 09:10
421.6 Billion SHIB Sold by Mysterious Whale as Price Close to Burning Zero
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 24
2024/02/25 09:10
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple's 400 Million Token Unlock Mystifies Community
Everything You Need to Know About Sam Altman's WorldCoin
421.6 Billion SHIB Sold by Mysterious Whale as Price Close to Burning Zero
Show all