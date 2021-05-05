Here's How Much Money Is Stored by Average DOGE Wallet

News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 12:29
article image
Vladislav Sopov
IntoTheBlock analysts calculated medium value of Docecoins (DOGE) stored by single holders
Here's How Much Money Is Stored by Average DOGE Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

IntoTheBlock, the team tasked with the analysis of crucial on-chain metrics, researched the accounts of Shibes, holders of Dogecoin (DOGE). This is what crypto euphoria looks like.

Dogecoin (DOGE) strong hands see 80x gains in four months

According to the tweet by the IntoTheBlock team, the average valuation of Dogecoin (DOGE) wallet has surged from $217 to $17,493 since early January 2021.

DOGE holders made 80x
Image via Twitter

This means an almost 80x rally, or 7,961 percent increase. Dogecoin (DOGE) achieved this result in four months only. Prior to that, its price stayed below one U.S. cent for years.

Related
Key Reasons Why Dogecoin Price Has Just Pumped 100 Percent in One Day

As covered by U.Today previously, for the first time, the DOGE price was artificially pumped in August 2020. Investors in the TikTok video platform launched a viral flashmob to push the DOGE price to $1.

During this pump, the DOGE/USDT rate added 100% in 24 hours. This memetic Litecoin (LTC) form from 2013 has attracted public attention once again.

Memetic coin is now worth more than Xiaomi, GM, Gazprom

The next episode in Dogecoin (DOGE) mania was catalyzed by Elon Musk's shilling. He repeatedly mentioned Dogecoin (DOGE) in his tweets; its price exploded to $0.067 in January.

The ongoing DOGE craze coincided with the largescale altseason. Many large-caps and mid-caps revisited all-time highs. For instance, today, holders of Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) are celebrating fresh records.

Related
LINK Prints New All-Time High Above $50 As Its Market Cap Surpasses $20 Billion

The joke cryptocurrency with zero real-world utility and a dormant development process started surpassing global corporations in terms of market cap. Namely, yesterday its capitalization exceeded that of Chinese electronics producers Xiaomi, car production giant General Motors and Russian state-owned energy mogul Gazprom.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
05/05/2021 - 13:59

Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
05/05/2021 - 13:54

Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy
05/05/2021 - 13:34

Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan