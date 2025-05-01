Advertisement
Advertisement

    Top Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin to $150,000 by September, Here’s Big Nuance

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 14:20
    Peter Brandt has shared with Scott Melker his take on where Bitcoin price trajectory is likely to have gone by September this year
    Advertisement
    Top Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin to $150,000 by September, Here’s Big Nuance
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Savvy commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business for approximately 50 years, has published a Bitcoin chart, sharing his prediction regarding the possible bullish move that BTC may undertake a few months from now.

    Brandt believes that Bitcoin can reach the six-digit level by autumn. However, the forecast is not entirely bullish. In his tweet, Brandt tagged another famous trader and crypto podcaster, Scott Melker.

    Bitcoin may hit at least $125,000, but here's the catch

    In his tweet, Peter Brandt analyzes a Bitcoin price chart with a parabolic arc pattern shown on it. This pattern frequently signals quick price changes, which are also often followed by impressive corrections. A similar scenario played out in 2017, when BTC soared to an all-time high of $20,000 and then rebounded. In 2021, Bitcoin also followed this pattern, when hitting a new historic peak of $69,000.

    HOT Stories
    'We Love to See It': Top Trader Issues Big Bitcoin Price Update
    Top Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin to $150,000 by September, Here’s Big Nuance
    Crucial Fake SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It

    Now, Brandt suggests that if Bitcoin manages to regain the broken parabolic slope, it has high odds of reaching at least $125,000 by August/September this year or even going higher, toward the $150,000 level. The important thing here, the trader warns, is that if this scenario plays out, it is likely to be followed by a 50% price correction.

    Advertisement

    Brandt did not add any particular message for Scott Melker, apart from the tag. It could be a response to one of Melker’s tweets that contained a Bitcoin price prediction.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 11:21
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin regains $96,000 today

    Meanwhile, today, Bitcoin has printed a 2.75% increase, rising to touch the $96,700 level. After a small rebound that followed, the bellwether cryptocurrency has again recaptured $96,000.

    White House Senior Adviser Kevin Hassett is expected to announce news on trade tariffs. The Bitcoin price is climbing as the market perhaps expects a positive decision, such as another delay or a reduction of those tariffs.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 15:11
    'We Love to See It': Top Trader Issues Big Bitcoin Price Update
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 14:46
    Morgan Stanley Plans to Launch Crypto Trading
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Love to See It': Top Trader Issues Big Bitcoin Price Update
    Morgan Stanley Plans to Launch Crypto Trading
    13,200,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours
    Show all