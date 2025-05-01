Top Trader Brandt Predicts Bitcoin to $150,000 by September, Here’s Big Nuance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Savvy commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business for approximately 50 years, has published a Bitcoin chart, sharing his prediction regarding the possible bullish move that BTC may undertake a few months from now.

Brandt believes that Bitcoin can reach the six-digit level by autumn. However, the forecast is not entirely bullish. In his tweet, Brandt tagged another famous trader and crypto podcaster, Scott Melker.

Bitcoin may hit at least $125,000, but here's the catch

In his tweet, Peter Brandt analyzes a Bitcoin price chart with a parabolic arc pattern shown on it. This pattern frequently signals quick price changes, which are also often followed by impressive corrections. A similar scenario played out in 2017, when BTC soared to an all-time high of $20,000 and then rebounded. In 2021, Bitcoin also followed this pattern, when hitting a new historic peak of $69,000.

Now, Brandt suggests that if Bitcoin manages to regain the broken parabolic slope, it has high odds of reaching at least $125,000 by August/September this year or even going higher, toward the $150,000 level. The important thing here, the trader warns, is that if this scenario plays out, it is likely to be followed by a 50% price correction.

If Bitcoin can regain the broken parabolic slope then $BTC is on target to reach the bull market cycle top in the $125k to $150K level by Aug/Sep 2025, then a 50%+ correction pic.twitter.com/WUUzxl0ckn — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) May 1, 2025

Brandt did not add any particular message for Scott Melker, apart from the tag. It could be a response to one of Melker’s tweets that contained a Bitcoin price prediction.

Bitcoin regains $96,000 today

Meanwhile, today, Bitcoin has printed a 2.75% increase, rising to touch the $96,700 level. After a small rebound that followed, the bellwether cryptocurrency has again recaptured $96,000.

White House Senior Adviser Kevin Hassett is expected to announce news on trade tariffs. The Bitcoin price is climbing as the market perhaps expects a positive decision, such as another delay or a reduction of those tariffs.