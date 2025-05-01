Advertisement
Advertisement

    $206,000,000 in 24 Hours: Binance Alpha 2.0 Hits Crazy Volume ATH

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 13:44
    Binance Alpha 2.0 hub for early-stage cryptos sees its metrics rocketing, here's what happens
    Advertisement
    $206,000,000 in 24 Hours: Binance Alpha 2.0 Hits Crazy Volume ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Binance Alpha 2.0, one of the hottest Binance ecosystem products right now, is experiencing a huge inflow of liquidity and new traders. In the last three days, it processed almost half a billion in liquidity in over two million on-chain transactions. Which tokens are most popular right now?

    Binance Alpha 2.0 reaches $500 million volume in three days

    Binance Alpha 2.0, a unique Binance instrument designed to let users trade tokens on-chain with funds they deposit in a CEX, is seeing its popularity go through the roof. As unveiled by Panda Jackson, pseudonymous data analyst and crypto researcher, the April 29 session registered an ATH in trading volume.

    Article image
    Image by Panda Jackson via Dune Analytics

    In a record-breaking session, Binance Alpha 2.0 hit $205.9 million in volume and 840,000 transactions. In total, over the April 29-May 1 sessions, the platform has already processed over $500 million in volume and two million transfers.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Fake SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay

    During the hottest market peaks, the platform processed $25 million per hour in trading volume.

    Advertisement

    This represents staggering growth: a month ago, both transfer count and volume metrics were 60x lower. In early April, amid overwhelming pessimism on the crypto markets, daily trading volume on Binance Alpha 2.0 dipped below $500,000.

    KMNO is a core native governance and utility cryptocurrency of Kamino Finance, Solana's DeFi protocol with lending and staking features. In the last 24 hours, one of three transactions on Binance Alpha 2.0 was associated with KMNO cryptocurrency.

    Meme cryptos POPCAT, MEW in focus

    At the same time, meme cryptocurrencies are obviously responsible for Binance Alpha 2.0 hype. Popcat (POPCAT) and Cat in Dogs World (MEW), the two largest cat coins by market cap, are in the top 5.

    Also, despite general disappointment in AI-related tokens, AI16Z and AIOT are still performing well on Binance Alpha 2.0 in terms of metrics observed. HOUSE, a meme coin supported by Ansem, the biggest Solana KOL, is popular on Binance Alpha 2.0 as well.

    For all of these tokens, the inflow of liquidity from Binance's CeDeFi spin-off resulted in solid price gains. In just three days, the HOUSE price jumped by over 100% and the KMNO price added 17%, while POPCAT is up by 9%.

    #MEW News #AI #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 13:37
    XRP Changes Direction: Where to Now?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 12:53
    Crucial Fake SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $206,000,000 in 24 Hours: Binance Alpha 2.0 Hits Crazy Volume ATH
    XRP Changes Direction: Where to Now?
    Crucial Fake SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Show all