LINK Prints New All-Time High Above $50 As Its Market Cap Surpasses $20 Billion

News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 09:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chainlink has posted a new historic peak, breaking above the $50 level, while its market capitalization rose above the $20 billion mark
LINK Prints New All-Time High Above $50 As Its Market Cap Surpasses $20 Billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Eleventh-ranked digital currency Chainlink (LINK) broke above the $50 price mark a short while ago, setting a new all-time high on the leading Coinbase exchange.

The previous ATH was reached on April 15, when LINK topped the $40 level.

Meanwhile, the coin's market capitalization value has surged above the $20 billion level overnight, adding more than one billion USD.

7450_0
Image via TradingView

As Bitcoin is consolidating around the $55,000 level after dropping from $58,000 a few days ago, altcoins are surging, with DOGE being the leader so far.

Related
Dogecoin’s Market Cap Grows to $90 Billion, But Spencer Bogart Warns It Has No Real Users

Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency is now the holder of the fourth spot on the CoinMarketCap scale with Dogecoin hitting a new all-time high of $0.60 on May 4.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also printed a new all-time high of $3,500 on May 4.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #LINKUSD #Dogecoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
05/05/2021 - 13:59

Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
05/05/2021 - 13:54

Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy
05/05/2021 - 13:34

Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan