LINK Prints New All-Time High Above $50 As Its Market Cap Surpasses $20 Billion

Chainlink has posted a new historic peak, breaking above the $50 level, while its market capitalization rose above the $20 billion mark

Eleventh-ranked digital currency Chainlink (LINK) broke above the $50 price mark a short while ago, setting a new all-time high on the leading Coinbase exchange.

The previous ATH was reached on April 15, when LINK topped the $40 level.

Meanwhile, the coin's market capitalization value has surged above the $20 billion level overnight, adding more than one billion USD.

Image via TradingView

As Bitcoin is consolidating around the $55,000 level after dropping from $58,000 a few days ago, altcoins are surging, with DOGE being the leader so far.

Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency is now the holder of the fourth spot on the CoinMarketCap scale with Dogecoin hitting a new all-time high of $0.60 on May 4.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also printed a new all-time high of $3,500 on May 4.