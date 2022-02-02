Ethereum's Pure Revenue Reaches $1.2 Billion as More Use Cases Appear on Chain

News
Wed, 02/02/2022 - 13:59
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Here are the most revenue-generating blockchain-based protocols
Ethereum's Pure Revenue Reaches $1.2 Billion as More Use Cases Appear on Chain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The revenue of the Ethereum blockchain has reached $1.2 billion, according to data provided by token_terminal. Other chains have also shown an increase in their revenue in 2021 with the help of Web3 technology.

OpenSea and LooksRare NFT exchange platforms have also entered the top as the most profitable protocols based on blockchain technology. The revenue of a chain or a protocol is a share of fees that are being sent to the protocol's treasury, which could act as a private and public wallet or smart contract.

In the case of Ethereum, "revenue" is the volume of fees being sent to miners and validators. According to the WatchTheBurn fee-tracking service, Ethereum's network has "lost" $4.8 billion worth of additional fees due to a fee-burning mechanism presented in EIP-1559.

Sources of revenue

One of the main sources of revenue for projects mentioned in the chart is NFTs, DeFi and other Web3-related solutions. The most recent NFT craze that continued in 2022 launched Ethereum fees to the sky once again, with some users obligated to pay up to $100 per transaction.

Related
Cardano's Most Crucial Update in 2022 Goes Live: What Does This Mean for Cardano?

Though the popularity of decentralized finance has dropped significantly, the industry has still brought millions of dollars for miners and validators on the Ethereum network. On the other hand, the success of the DeFi industry is nowhere near the revenue generated by NFT marketplaces, which is currently at $343 million.

GameFi-related products like Axie Infinity have also appeared at the top, with $16 million in revenue generated in 2021. Part of the top was also occupied by Layer 2 chains like Avalanche and Polygon.

#Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Never Become Legal Tender in India, Says Finance Secretary
02/02/2022 - 14:34
Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Never Become Legal Tender in India, Says Finance Secretary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon's OpenSea Active Users Surge by 23% Amid Global Brands' NFT Launch
02/02/2022 - 14:22
Polygon's OpenSea Active Users Surge by 23% Amid Global Brands' NFT Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Listed on Turkish Exchange: Details
02/02/2022 - 12:39
Shiba Inu Listed on Turkish Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide