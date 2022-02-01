Kiss Frontman Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Other Coins for His Las Vegas Mansion

The legendary rocker is willing to accept a slew of cryptocurrencies for his Sin City property

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has announced that he will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT) and some other cryptocurrencies for his $13.5 mansion in Las Vegas, according to heavy metal news website Blabbermouth.



The rock legend is convinced that cryptocurrencies are the future of money:

It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate.

Simmons has been a long-time proponent of crypto. Last February, he revealed that he had more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin. He also started tweeting about other popular cryptocurrencies, which led to accusations that the musician was paid to promote them.