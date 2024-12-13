Advertisement
    MicroStrategy on Track to Become Part of Nasdaq-100

    Alex Dovbnya
    The coveted addition could result in a major boost for the stock
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 17:47
    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is widely expected to be added to the Nasdaq-100 index later today. 

    The list of constituents will be updated at 8 p.m. ET (01:00 UTC). 

    According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 77% chance that the firm will be added to the aforementioned index. 

    Earlier this week, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor said that he was unsure whether his company would end up being included in the index. "This is something that we have no control over, it's above my paygrade. It will either happen or won't happen," he said  

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which boasts a market cap of $27.85 trillion, includes such major companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Airbnb. The total revenue of all of the companies that are part of the index has surpassed $4.2 trillion over the past 12 months. 

    The likely addition of MicroStrategy to the Nasdaq-100 means that ETFs with roughly $350 billion worth of assets under management will now have to buy the company's shares. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy appeared among the top 100 biggest companies by market capitalization last year, inching closer to surpassing chip giant Intel. 

    The company's shares are currently up 2.16% ahead of its likely appearance on the Nasdaq-100 index. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy is expected to join data analytics firm Palantir among newly added companies. 

    Bitwise, the leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, also recently predicted that Coinbase, the top US crypto exchange, would join the S&P 500 index in 2025. 

