Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC) ended so far?
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 16:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are facing pressure from sellers, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.23% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the price of the main coin is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes far from the $100,767 level, the upward move is likely to continue to the $102,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $102,098 level. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the all-time high within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is also bullish. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 12
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 15:11
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly candle closes near the $103,647 level, traders may witness its breakout, followed by a further rise. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $101,335 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 15:57
    Crucial Bitcoin Revelation Made by Michael Saylor: 'We Are All Competing' for This
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 15:51
    Cardano Foundation Addresses X Account Hack, Here's What Happened
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Bitvavo Again Largest EUR-Spot Exchange Worldwide
    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13
    Crucial Bitcoin Revelation Made by Michael Saylor: 'We Are All Competing' for This
    Cardano Foundation Addresses X Account Hack, Here's What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD