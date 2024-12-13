Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are facing pressure from sellers, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of the main coin is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes far from the $100,767 level, the upward move is likely to continue to the $102,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $102,098 level. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the all-time high within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is also bullish.

If the weekly candle closes near the $103,647 level, traders may witness its breakout, followed by a further rise.

Bitcoin is trading at $101,335 at press time.