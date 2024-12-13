Advertisement
    2025 Predicted to Be 'Big Year' for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder

    Alex Dovbnya
    Pantera Capital Dan Morehead remains bullish on Bitcoin in 2025
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 7:26
    Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner at cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Pantera Capital, has predicted that 2025 is going to be a big year for Bitcoin and stablecoins during a recent CNBC interview

    Morehead expects that clear regulations will allow more institutions to come into the space. "Presently, most institutions have almost zero exposure to blockchain. Once, they start engaging in the space, it should do well," he noted.

    As reported by U.Today, asset management giant BlackRock recently recommended a 1-2% Bitcoin allocation for investors with multi-asset portfolios. Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz that this recommendation was a "massive" moment for crypto, with many Bitcoin advocates assuming that this will lead to broader institutional adoption. 

    Related
    Bitcoin to Reach $740,000? Pantera Capital CEO Issues BTC Prediction
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 16:07
    Bitcoin to Reach $740,000? Pantera Capital CEO Issues BTC Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported by U.Today, Bitwise recently predicted that Bitcoin ETFs could end up attracting even more inflows in 2025 compared to 2024. 

    According to Morehead, significantly more people are interested in getting exposure to Bitcoin than last year. 

    The hedge fund manager has also opined that there was hardly anything "remarkable" about the Bitcoin price doubling in value this year. 

    "On average, it has done that 11 years in a row," Morehead said.  

    Pantera Capital remains bullish since Morehead believes that the market still has much more room for growth. 

    Apart from Bitcoin, it also has major positions in tokens like Toncoin (TON) and Solana (SOL). 

    As reported by U.Today, Morehead recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could end up reaching $740,000.  

