    13 Million RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Ripple’s Fresh Minting: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple has minted an impressive amount of RLUSD after receiving regulatory approval for its new product
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 9:58
    13 Million RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Ripple's Fresh Minting: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Data shared by X account Ripple Stablecoin Tracker has revealed that over the past 24 hours, Ripple has minted more than a dozen million of its new product – the RLUSD stablecoin.

    It happened after the San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth received regulator approval and is now about to kick off trading RLUSD on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

    13 million RLUSD minted by Ripple

    The above-mentioned data source on the X platform shared that earlier today, the RLUSD Treasury minted two massive amounts of Ripple USD stablecoins: 10,399,000 and 2,600,000 RLUSD. Aside from these two chunks, there were several ones minted of 100,000 RLUSD each.

    Three days ago, Ripple received permission for the RLUSD launch and trading from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). After that news went live, Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse made a public comment that the stablecoin would go live on the crypto market “soon.” 

    Initially, Ripple stated that the stablecoin will launch on the XRP Ledger and on the Ethereum chain. But recently, the Tron founder and crypto billionaire Justin Sun published a hint that in the future RLUSD might go live on the Tron blockchain too. He provided no details of it, leaving the crypto community guessing.

    Related
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:00
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple's bright RLUSD prospects

    The global market of stablecoins presently boasts a value of roughly $196 billion and is being dominated by such players as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) with the largest market share. Similarly to USDT, Ripple’s stablecoin will be pegged to the US dollar and backed by liquid assets such as USD reserves and short-term US Treasuries.

    The San Francisco-based crypto juggernaut Ripple intends to utilize RLUSD for conducting cross-border payments, increasing liquidity and providing seamless on-ramps and off-ramps for crypto and fiat. Ripple feels optimistic about their new product’s potential in this rapidly expanding market. Analytical forecasts have it that by 2028 the stablecoin market may expand from the current $196 billion to a whopping $2.8 trillion. 

    Besides, stablecoins are expected to receive a bigger and deeper adoption in traditional and decentralized finance markets and this, if happens, will greatly expand Ripple’s prospects in this space full of constant competition.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
