2.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Bullish?

As fear, uncertainty and doubt reign in the cryptocurrency space, market participants find themselves in the midst of notorious volatility and dislocation in the prices of digital assets. Against this backdrop, it is extremely difficult to make investment decisions, and there is little to guide one. Nevertheless, on-chain data can provide some clarity.

For example, for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) , data from IntoTheBlock shows what appears to be bullish activity on the part of major players. In particular, the Large Holders Netflow indicator, which shows the net flow of cryptocurrency to wallets holding at least 0.1% of the tokens in circulation, jumped 82% in the past day, reaching 2.4 trillion SHIB, or nearly $72 million.

This means that the whales, as large participants are commonly called, are actually buying more Shiba Inu tokens than they are selling.

At the same time, more detailed data shows that both inflows and outflows from these SHIB wallets are, on the contrary, decreasing, but bullish activity prevails over bearish.

It is worth considering the data in the context of the price action of the popular meme cryptocurrency, which has been trading in an extremely narrow range around $0.000028 per SHIB all along. In general, such price patterns are characteristic of the accumulation phase.

