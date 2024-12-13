Advertisement
    Bitwise Issues Epic Coinbase, MicroStrategy Prediction for 2025: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Major milestones predicted for Coinbase, MicroStrategy in year ahead
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 16:35
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a bold prediction for 2025, asset manager Bitwise has predicted significant milestones for two major players in the cryptocurrency space.

    According to a recent tweet, Bitwise predicts that Coinbase will enter the S&P 500 and MicroStrategy will join the Nasdaq 100. This development could have far-reaching implications, potentially introducing crypto exposure to nearly every U.S. investor's portfolio.

    Bitwise's prediction is part of a broader set of forecasts for the coming year, which also includes expectations for Bitcoin to reach new all-time highs.

    
    Later on, the Nasdaq 100 is likely to reveal changes to its annual makeover. MicroStrategy is one of the most often speculated stocks to be included.

    This is significant since around $451 billion in ETFs worldwide directly track the Nasdaq 100, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's James Seyffart. This means that if MicroStrategy is included, it will automatically be added to the portfolios of millions of institutional and retail investors, whether they want it or not.

    In general, companies can gain by joining a major index, perhaps raising their stock price. The same can be replicated for MicroStrategy, which saw its market value climb by a staggering tenfold this year to $100 billion.

    The next S&P 500 shake-up could also usher in major stocks. This time around, several names have been mentioned as potential S&P 500 candidates, including Coinbase Global.

    If the prediction comes true, the inclusion of Coinbase in the S&P 500 and MicroStrategy in the Nasdaq 100 would mark a significant step in the mainstream acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency-related companies into traditional financial markets.

    Bitwise makes 10 predictions for 2025

    In an earlier tweet, Bitwise, a crypto ETF issuer, made 10 predictions for the year ahead.

    This includes: Bitcoin will trade above $200,000; Bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows in 2025 than they did in 2024; Coinbase stock will trade above $700 per share; at least five crypto startups will go public in the United States; tokens developed by AI agents will spark meme coin fever; the number of countries holding Bitcoin will double; the U.S. Department of Labor will relax its stance on crypto in 401(k) plans; stablecoin assets will double to more than $400 billion and the tokenized RWA market will reach $50 billion.

    Finally, in 2029, per Bitwise's prediction, Bitcoin will surpass the $18 trillion gold market and sell for more than $1 million per Bitcoin.

    
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

