Ethereum to Lose 40% Against Bitcoin, Warns Top Crypto Expert

Expert analyst Benjamin Cowen's latest ETH price prediction may cause concern for investors as he warns of Ethereum's impending nosedive against Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent update, esteemed crypto market analyst Benjamin Cowen, armed with a PhD in Engineering, has sounded a grave warning about Ethereum's fate on the crypto market. Cowen, who has gained prominence for his insightful analyses, shared his latest findings on the trajectory of Ethereum (ETH) against Bitcoin (BTC), which may send shockwaves through the crypto space.

According to Cowen's analysis, Ethereum is set to endure a significant setback, with a projected 40% fall against Bitcoin. Cowen substantiated his claim by pointing to the continuous decline of the ETH/BTC ratio, emphasizing that this decline might mark the culmination of the altcoin reckoning.

The expert's prediction was underscored by a detailed chart he shared on social media, illustrating Ethereum's potential fall from its current position of 0.057 BTC to a worrisome low of 0.035 BTC.

Just a continuous bleed by #ETH / #BTC.



Remember the collapse of the ETH/BTC ratio could also correspond to the end of the altcoin reckoning. pic.twitter.com/dhaNiBNz3B — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) October 10, 2023

This dire forecast is not the first of its kind from Cowen. Back in June, he first expressed his bearish sentiment on Ethereum against Bitcoin, foreseeing the collapse of the ETH/BTC ratio. Despite the gradual pace of the decline, Cowen remained steadfast in his analysis, reiterating his concerns last week about the ongoing downtrend.

Cowen's prediction is based on his assessment of the growing dominance of Bitcoin and the consistent drain of liquidity from the broader cryptocurrency market. As Bitcoin continues to assert its dominance, the allure of altcoins like ETH may wane, potentially leading to the projected devaluation against BTC.