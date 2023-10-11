True Reason Why Crypto Market and Bitcoin Are Absolutely Destroyed

Arman Shirinyan
Enormous selling pressure miners provide to market might be killing momentum
Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:12
True Reason Why Crypto Market and Bitcoin Are Absolutely Destroyed
The cryptocurrency market is witnessing one of its steepest declines, with Bitcoin leading the catastrophic descent. As of the latest data, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at approximately $27,178, while Ethereum (ETH) has plummeted to around $1,573. But what is propelling this brutal market correction?

The primary catalyst behind this ruthless sell-off is not just market speculation or investor sentiment. It is Bitcoin miners. They have offloaded over 20,000 BTC in the past week, the most substantial amount since April. This strategic move is typically a method to cover operational costs, especially when Bitcoin's price is high enough to warrant a healthy profit. However, the consequence is a significant increase in selling pressure in the market, which seems to be the core reason for the current market turmoil.

This is not a new phenomenon. Miners have historically sold their holdings to finance their operations. However, the scale of the current selling spree is indicative of either larger-than-usual operational costs or a strategy to capitalize on previous price hikes. The market, however, interprets this as a lack of confidence by miners in Bitcoin's short-term performance, leading to panic selling among investors.

The repercussions of this are far-reaching. Bitcoin's price influences the entire cryptocurrency market, and its decline has led to a domino effect. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is also facing the heat, with its price following Bitcoin's downtrend.

This situation underscores the intricate dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, where various factors, including miners' activities, can have an outsized impact on market performance. For new and old investors alike, these are moments that test the resolve and require a strong belief in the long-term value of cryptocurrencies.

While the market appears to be in distress currently, it is essential to remember that such corrections are part of the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. They can recover just as quickly as they fall. However, for now, the market is reeling under the pressure exerted by Bitcoin miners' selling activities.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

