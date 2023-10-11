Ethereum's Top 10 Wallets Increase Holdings

Ethereum's premier wallets are bulking up on their digital assets

Ethereum's leading wallets witnessing a surge in their holdings. According to analytics provider Santiment, Ethereum's top 10 non-exchange wallets, as well as its top 10 exchange addresses, have been growing wealthier.

With Ethereum's market value hovering just above $1,570, 8.51% of the entire Ethereum (ETH) circulation sits on exchanges.

The 10 most significant non-exchange wallets hold a remarkable 39.22M of Ethereum.

Ethereum's top accounts by balance

According to data provided by Etherscan, "Beacon Deposit Contract" takes the lead, holding an impressive 31,003,239 ETH, accounting for 25.78% of the total ETH held among the top accounts.

This is followed by "Wrapped Ether" and "Binance 7", which hold 3,218,056 and 1,996,008 ETH, respectively.

Other prominent holders in the list include familiar names like "Kraken 13", "Robinhood", and "Arbitrum: Bridge", each with holdings exceeding a million ETH.

Ethereum's price dynamics

The current price of Ethereum stands at $1,557, having witnessed a slight increase of 1.8% recently.

However, when pitted against Bitcoin, Ethereum's performance remains stable, showcasing a marginal 0.0% change.

The trading range for Ethereum over the past 24 hours fluctuates between $1,553 and $1,594.