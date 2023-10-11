Ethereum's Top 10 Wallets Increase Holdings

Wed, 10/11/2023 - 05:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum's premier wallets are bulking up on their digital assets
Ethereum's Top 10 Wallets Increase Holdings
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's leading wallets witnessing a surge in their holdings. According to analytics provider Santiment, Ethereum's top 10 non-exchange wallets, as well as its top 10 exchange addresses, have been growing wealthier. 

With Ethereum's market value hovering just above $1,570, 8.51% of the entire Ethereum (ETH) circulation sits on exchanges.

The 10 most significant non-exchange wallets hold a remarkable 39.22M of Ethereum.

Ethereum's top accounts by balance   

According to data provided by Etherscan, "Beacon Deposit Contract" takes the lead, holding an impressive 31,003,239 ETH, accounting for 25.78% of the total ETH held among the top accounts. 

Related
Cramer Issues Major Bitcoin Price Warning

This is followed by "Wrapped Ether" and "Binance 7", which hold 3,218,056 and 1,996,008 ETH, respectively. 

Other prominent holders in the list include familiar names like "Kraken 13", "Robinhood", and "Arbitrum: Bridge", each with holdings exceeding a million ETH. 

Ethereum's price dynamics 

The current price of Ethereum stands at $1,557, having witnessed a slight increase of 1.8% recently. 

However, when pitted against Bitcoin, Ethereum's performance remains stable, showcasing a marginal 0.0% change. 

The trading range for Ethereum over the past 24 hours fluctuates between $1,553 and $1,594.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Might Drop Even Further
2023/10/11 06:07
Cardano (ADA) Might Drop Even Further
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Exec Says Business Is "Thriving"
2023/10/11 06:07
Ripple Exec Says Business Is "Thriving"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cramer Issues Major Bitcoin Price Warning
2023/10/11 06:07
Cramer Issues Major Bitcoin Price Warning
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya