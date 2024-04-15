Advertisement
AD

    Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Amid notable downturn in Ethereum's price, prominent market whales are actively accumulating major altcoin
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 9:19
    Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the midst of heightened global tensions, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant downturn, with the TOTAL index plummeting by a staggering 17% over the weekend, marking a loss of nearly $430 billion in market capitalization. While this turbulence affected all digital assets, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, took a notable hit, experiencing an 18.43% decline, reaching a low of $2,852 per Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Officially Approved in Hong Kong

    However, amid the market chaos, a fascinating trend emerged – prominent players in the crypto sphere, often referred to as "whales," showed unwavering confidence in Ethereum's potential. Notably, large addresses were observed accumulating substantial amounts of ETH during the price drop. 

    ""
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Whale activities

    One such whale, identified as "0xE34," seized the opportunity to accumulate 1,000 ETH, worth approximately $3.15 million, from Binance at the market's lowest point. This particular address went on to accumulate an impressive 8,300 ETH, valued at around $25.12 million.

    Furthermore, another significant player, a wallet associated with Matrixport, made a decisive move by withdrawing 16,300 ETH, amounting to a staggering $51.1 million, from Binance amid the market turmoil. This wallet has been consistently withdrawing ETH from exchanges since March 29, accumulating a total of 67,286 ETH, valued at approximately $228.33 million, at an average price of $3,393.

    Matrixport, a prominent player in the crypto financial services sector, has been actively involved in facilitating digital asset management and trading for institutional and retail investors globally.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash: Whales Dive In as $3,000 Support Falters

    These substantial purchases of Ethereum during a period of market instability highlight the confidence of several major players in the potential of the leading altcoin. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, Ethereum continues to maintain bullish sentiment among key holders.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)
    2024/04/15 09:14
    Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    2024/04/15 09:14
    Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Toncoin (TON) Shoots 16%, Outshines Dogecoin (DOGE) in Epic Move
    2024/04/15 09:14
    Toncoin (TON) Shoots 16%, Outshines Dogecoin (DOGE) in Epic Move
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xuirin Finance a pioneer for DeFi Card - Presale Stage 1 Sold out
    Blockchain Expo Returns to RAI Amsterdam in October 2024 and is set to showcase the latest in crypto innovation.
    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop
    Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)
    Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD