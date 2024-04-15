Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the midst of heightened global tensions, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant downturn, with the TOTAL index plummeting by a staggering 17% over the weekend, marking a loss of nearly $430 billion in market capitalization. While this turbulence affected all digital assets, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, took a notable hit, experiencing an 18.43% decline, reaching a low of $2,852 per Ethereum.

However, amid the market chaos, a fascinating trend emerged – prominent players in the crypto sphere, often referred to as "whales," showed unwavering confidence in Ethereum's potential. Notably, large addresses were observed accumulating substantial amounts of ETH during the price drop.

ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

Whale activities

One such whale, identified as "0xE34," seized the opportunity to accumulate 1,000 ETH, worth approximately $3.15 million, from Binance at the market's lowest point. This particular address went on to accumulate an impressive 8,300 ETH, valued at around $25.12 million.

Furthermore, another significant player, a wallet associated with Matrixport, made a decisive move by withdrawing 16,300 ETH, amounting to a staggering $51.1 million, from Binance amid the market turmoil. This wallet has been consistently withdrawing ETH from exchanges since March 29, accumulating a total of 67,286 ETH, valued at approximately $228.33 million, at an average price of $3,393.

Matrixport, a prominent player in the crypto financial services sector, has been actively involved in facilitating digital asset management and trading for institutional and retail investors globally.

These substantial purchases of Ethereum during a period of market instability highlight the confidence of several major players in the potential of the leading altcoin. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, Ethereum continues to maintain bullish sentiment among key holders.