Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Jumps 9% as Major Congestion Fix Hits Mainnet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana congestion challenges finally get major fix
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 11:09
    Solana (SOL) Jumps 9% as Major Congestion Fix Hits Mainnet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) has every reason to go on a parabolic run as community members are ecstatic following the release of a major congestion fix on the mainnet. According to a new update from the blockchain, a new version upgrade dubbed v1.17.31 has been released and is now available for use by MainnetBeta validators.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Wrestle Meme Coin Hype From Solana, Signs Visible

    For the past few years, Solana has faced massive congestion that has caused a lot of damage to applications hosted on it, investor’s assets and, ultimately, its reputation. The congestion issues became compounded by the explosion of meme coins on the blockchain. These meme coins helped Solana outpace Ethereum in key trading metrics, however, they also created a major performance issue for the network.

    According to the new upgrade, Solana confirmed that the released fix will directly help address the congestion issues it is facing. Before this release, many developers and validator clients, like Anza, had released major updates on the testnet as a concerted effort was invested in helping address network woes across the board.

    With this fix, many halted project launches have expressed plans to proceed, with plans to go live as network stability is now guaranteed.

    Solana (SOL) price response

    The new release of the Solana congestion fix has sent the price of SOL up by 9.24% in the past 24 hours to $154.43. While this growth trails a broader market recovery from the weekend onslaught, the return of normalcy and the trust that the resolution of congestion woes will bring should help notably boost the growth of the coin in the long term.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) to Become Market's Leader? Chris Burniske Predicts

    At the moment, Solana is ranked the fifth largest digital currency by market capitalization, and with a revived network, demand for Solana is poised to grow, helping to contribute to the supply crunch that can drive prices higher soon.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Makes Strong Reversal With 7% Price Surge in Last 24 Hours
    2024/04/15 11:05
    XRP Makes Strong Reversal With 7% Price Surge in Last 24 Hours
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop
    2024/04/15 11:05
    Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)
    2024/04/15 11:05
    Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    From LA to Riyad, Outer Edge Innovation Summit debuts in Saudi Arabia in Partnership with Animoca Brands and KACST
    STEPN partners with adidas on exclusive NFT sneakers
    Big CIO Show 2024 Paves the Way for Next-Gen Technological Leadership in AI
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Jumps 9% as Major Congestion Fix Hits Mainnet
    XRP Makes Strong Reversal With 7% Price Surge in Last 24 Hours
    Whales Buying Ethereum Like Crazy Amid ETH Price Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD