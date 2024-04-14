Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets by 64,201%, 657 Million SHIB Vanish

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Timing of massive burn rate surge coincides with broader market downturn
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets by 64,201%, 657 Million SHIB Vanish
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen a staggering 64,201% surge in burn rate, with a whopping 657 million SHIB permanently removed from circulation.

    Advertisement

    According to the Shibburn X account, 657,148,384 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours in eight transactions. This came to $13,878 in monetary terms.

    A whopping 650 million SHIB was sent to dead addresses in a single enormous burn, contributing to the significant increase in the amount burned.

    The timing of this burn coincides with a broader market downturn, often referred to as a "crypto bloodbath," where many digital assets have experienced substantial losses.

    In this context, the massive SHIB burn stands out as a bold countermove, demonstrating the community's proactive approach to impacting the token's market dynamics.

    The total 657 million SHIB burned accounts for a slight portion of the token's total supply, initially a quadrillion. However, the burn rate increase might be one of the largest in recent weeks.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Surges 6,478% as Burn Rate Explodes in Epic Week: Details

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 5.84% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000227, mirroring the broader crypto market crash.

    According to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu is currently battling to hold a 51 trillion SHIB range, which lies between $0.000022 and $0.000025, which is where 57,520 addresses hold 51.27 trillion SHIB at an average price of $0.000023.

    If this range is successfully reclaimed, resistance might be met in the $0.000025 to $0.000030 range; if it is lost, support might be envisaged in the $0.000019 to $0.000022 area.

    Shiba Inu community gets warning

    Shiba Inu-focused X handle "Shibarmy scam alerts" has issued a critical alert to the Shiba Inu community on many fake groups impersonating legitimate channels on Telegram.

    These fraudulent groups may attempt to deceive users by promising exclusive content, giveaways and investment opportunities, or by attempting to resolve issues with transactions, among other things.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns

    Shiba Inu holders are advised to verify official channels, avoid suspicious links and never post personal wallet addresses in public chat rooms. They should also avoid rushing to seek help, never panic and always verify responses with reputable community members.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Resume Uptrend After Enormous Crash
    2024/04/14 09:17
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Resume Uptrend After Enormous Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image What Will Crypto Industry Make of Sam Bankman-Fried's Sentence?
    2024/04/14 09:17
    What Will Crypto Industry Make of Sam Bankman-Fried's Sentence?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image We Won't Stop Until Shibarium Hits Top: Shiba Inu Team
    2024/04/14 09:17
    We Won't Stop Until Shibarium Hits Top: Shiba Inu Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets by 64,201%, 657 Million SHIB Vanish
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Resume Uptrend After Enormous Crash
    What Will Crypto Industry Make of Sam Bankman-Fried's Sentence?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD