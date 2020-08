Ethereum (ETH) Has Broken Above $400 for Yet Another Time in August

The second biggest cryptocurrency Ethereum has broken above $400 again this month

Ethereum has just surpassed the $400 level, according to CoinMarketCap. Data from the same website says that this is yet another time the second biggest currency has exceeded $400 this month.

Some of the previous breakouts took place on August 6, August 14, August 24 and now – August 29. After the first rise above the $400 level, ETH held there for one day.

Image via CoinMarketCap

The highest level ETH managed to reach in August has been $444 on August 14.

Image via TradingView