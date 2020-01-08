BTC
1.31%
8267.19
ETH
-1.1%
141.6
LTC
1.81%
47.22
EOS
0.74%
2.874
XRP
-0.47%
0.2128
ADA
2.37%
0.03805
NEO
-1.07%
9.726
TRX
-0.49%
0.01432
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Will Launch Sharding in 2020, ConsenSys Ex-Top Manager Says

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Former Head of Global Business Development at ConsenSys Andrew Keys annualy reviews blockchain tech progress and publishes his forecast during the first days of new year.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Since 2016, Andrew Keys, co-founder of ConsenSys Capital and managing partner of Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors, has made detailed predictions about the mainstream trends of blockchain progress. In his 2020 report, he highlighted the opportunities for Ethereum.

The year 2020 in Ethereum (ETH): Sharding and CME Futures

Mr. Keys is extremely optimistic about the progress of Ethereum (ETH) network transition towards a Proof-of-Stake consensus. He is sure that Ethereum (ETH) devs will deliver not only Phase 0 but even Phase 1 with the final sharding design.

Moreover, he claims that the release of the first Beacon Chain explorer by Vitalik Buterin should be considered the first stage of new Ethereum (ETH):

 Proof of Stake Ethereum exists. It’s alive!

Also, Mr. Keys foresees that CME Ether Futures will be announced in 2020 and will go live in 2020. According to him, it will be Chicago Mercantile Exchange that will let crypto assets to evolve into a full-fledged investment tool class.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0: What is Ethereum’s Next Phase After the Istanbul Hard Fork - READ MORE

Layer One vs Layer Two: Who's The Favorite? 

It looks like Mr.Keys is a great advocate of Layer 2 solutions for Ethereum (ETH) network. It is a class of technologies that unload the main chain by processing some data off-chain. It significantly brings to the scalability and speed of the Ethereum (ETH) transactions.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0: What is Ethereum’s Next Phase After the Istanbul Hard Fork - READ MORE

He named three top Layer 2 solutions: Plasma, sidechains and payment channels by Raiden. The progress of these solutions will be catalyzed by a commercial and technological demand: 

There was a time when blockchain scaling was driven by theory and hope. No longer! 

Layer One solutions or 'Ethereum killers' won't be able to comply with regulatory frameworks in 2020, Mr. Keys concluded.

Have you ever read the annual predictions by Andrew Keys? Does it work? Tell us in Comments!

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

Justin Sun Starts Official YouTube Channel Despite Recent ‘Crypto Purge’

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Justin Sun starts an official YouTube channel for short video content – right after the infamous crypto purge has taken place and crypto bloggers have ‘cursed’ YouTube

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The chief executive of Tron has tweeted that he has begun his official YouTube channel in both Chinese and English. This happened just a week after the infamous crypto purge on YouTube had taken place when numerous crypto-related videos from both regular and top bloggers were banned and their channels were given strikes.

The ‘crypto purge’ on YouTube

A week ago, the so-called ‘crypto purge’ initiated by YouTube was over with the global video content heavyweight calling this event an error and unbanning videos on crypto-related channels.

Among the YouTube accounts that had their videos banned and received strikes (prohibitions for posting fresh content for a week) were such famous bloggers as IvanonTech and Jacob Canfield, a crypto analyst and trader.

Justin Sun adds sets up a YouTube channel, does he know any secret?

The crypto Twitter went ballistic when YouTube started banning videos on one channel after another. Back then, calls were emerging to crypto bloggers that they should dump the centralized giant YouTube and migrate to such dApps as VibraVid, BitTorrent’s BLive, etc.

Justin Sun himself stated his intention to turn DLive (recently acquired by Tron) into the decentralized app #1 for content makers, saying that no content would be removed, since it is technically impossible.

However, now, the head of Tron has set up a channel on YouTube. This probably means that he does not believe a crypto purge can happen again. Or, perhaps, he knows something that the rest of the crypto community does not.

Must Read
Tron Mainnet is Now Supported by imToken Wallet, Justin Sun Plans to Launch Privacy Coins - READ MORE

New format for video content

In the first video on his channel recorded in Chinese, Justin Sun says that he wishes to develop the new format of short videos here, which would be both in Chinese and English.

YouTube Justin Sun
Image via YouTube

He points out at the positive sides of this video format and adds that this is a new form of self-expression. Besides, he says that brief videos will allow the world to get to know him and Tron better.

Another thing he talks about in this video is the issue of what Tron plans to do with the 33 bln TRX that belongs to the Foundation and that has just been unlocked.

Justin Sun again said that none of those coins are going to be dumped to the market.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#TRON News #Justin Sun #Youtube

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website