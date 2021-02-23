ENG
Elon Musk Sends Eggplant Emoji to Peter Schiff About Bitcoin, Here's What It Means

Tue, 02/23/2021 - 09:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk has responded to the recent tweet of Peter Schiff about Bitcoin and Tesla, sending him an eggplant emoji, here’s what it means for the vocal BTC hater
Cover image via www.facebook.com

On Monday, vocal Bitcoin hater and gold bug Peter Schiff took to Twitter to share that Tesla has actually been losing its share price after purchasing Bitcoin.

Today, Elon Musk responded to Peter Schiff, using only one emoji for that: an eggplant.

Musk has not appreciated Peter Schiff's opinion on Tesla's choice of asset

Schiff tweeted that after announcing its $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet earlier this year, the company's shares plummeted 20 percent.

He considered this outcome "Not an example other CEOs will likely follow."

Elon Musk responded to that, sending the Euro Pacific Capital CEO an eggplant emoji.

The chief of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, wrote that he had googled the meaning of this emoji and shared a screenshot in the comments.

Judging by what CZ found, it is clear that Elon Musk has not appreciated Schiff's opinion of the behavior of Tesla's stock price, nor does he value Schiff's opinion of business overall.

Elon Musk Shills DOGE with Tesla’s DOJO Supercomputer, Dogecoin Up 7%

Elon Musk shills Tesla Dojo supercomputer using DOGE

As reported by U.Today earlier, on Monday Elon Musk tweeted "Dojo 4 Doge." Dojo is the supercomputer being developed by Tesla to train neural networks.

Some redditors believe that Musk mentioned DOGE and Dojo in one tweet because he may want Dogecoin to power Dojo.

Prior to that, Musk suggested in his tweet that DOGE whales should sell their large holdings of this meme-coin that he favors.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

