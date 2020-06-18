China Publishes Its New Blockchain Ranking with Bitcoin in 12th Place. What Coins Are in Top 5?

News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 15:00
Alex Dovbnya
EOS, Tron, and Ethereum remain in China's good graces, according to the latest ranking
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

China’s Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) has unveiled its 18th cryptocurrency ranking on June 18.   

As usual, 37 popular public blockchains have made the cut. This time, there have been very few changes. 

image by chainnews.com

Related
Chinese Government to Speed Up Blockchain Adoption with New Huawei Partnership

EOS and Tron remain in the lead 

EOS continues to firmly hold its first place with 156.1 points followed by Tron and Ethereum (138.4 points and 136.4 points, respectively).     

The overall score that is given to the coins featured on the list includes such factors as basic tech, applicability, and creativity.

Ethereum is in the lead in the last two departments, but it lags behind EOS and Tron when it comes to its technology. 

That said, the methodology behind the rating is still quite murky, which is why those scores should be taken with a grain of salt.  

For instance, the basic technology category includes the decentralization component, and EOS got the highest score despite being downgraded by Weiss Ratings for increasing centralization last year.   

Related
Blockchain-Related Jobs Officially Recognized in China

Bitcoin and XRP remain the laggards 

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, doesn’t get too much love from the CCID, albeit it did move slightly higher from the 17th ranking and currently occupies 12th place.

It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin is ahead of other points when it comes to innovations (43 points). 

XRP, the fourth-latest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also climbed to 14th place. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 minutes ago

Ripple CEO Says Sending Payment 'Should Be as Easy as Email' as His Company Announces PayID
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Must Break $9,600 to Grind Towards New Highs: Prominent Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

Bitcoin Phishing Scam Victim Returns Bitcoin Donations to Crypto Fans and Ditches Twitter
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies