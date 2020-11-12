Back

Chainlink-Powered Synthetic Oil Token Goes Live

Thu, 11/12/2020 - 16:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Synthetix has rolled out an oil-pegged token with Chainlink's help
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Synthetix has announced the launch of an oil-backed token called sOIL on its mainnet.

The new derivatives product relies on Chainlink's oracle network to aggregate and deliver off-chain data.

Its backbone is the SIP-62 futures reference algorithm that was created back in May.

The OIL/USD reference tracks the two nearest ICE Brent Crude Futures contracts. The closer a contract is to expiry, the less weight is assigned to in the reference.

The launch of sOIL represents the future of decentralized finance—more and more of the traditional market will soon be accessible through Synthetix, and our integration with Chainlink allows us to continually tap into high quality data providers to provision new assets.

Chainlink
Image by blog.synthetix.io/soil-ioil

Back in April, FTXone of the leading crypto derivatives exchangesrolled out crude oil futures just a few days after the five-month WTI contract went negative for the first time in its history.

Synthetix is an Ethereum-based platform for minting and trading ERC20 tokens that mimic cryptocurrencies or assets such as stocks or gold.

Its native token, SNX, is used to collateralize the protocol. Those who stake the token can earn trading fees denominated by the sUSD stablecoin.

In order to track real-world assets, Synthetix relies on oracle fees. It first announced its collaboration with Chainlink back in March 2019, becoming one of the first projects to integrate with the leading decentralized oracle provider.

Chainlink has already scored over 320 partners to date, including such big names as Google Cloud and SWIFT.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

