    Avalanche Unveils Timeline for Major Upgrade to Go Live

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Avalanche9000 upgrade to go live on Monday, here's what to expect
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 16:30
    Avalanche Unveils Timeline for Major Upgrade to Go Live
    Avalanche (AVAX) has ignited excitement with a major announcement that could significantly impact users and the broader cryptocurrency sector. In a post on X, the Avalanche Foundation outlined a timeline regarding its much-anticipated upgrade.

    Key features of Avalanche9000

    According to the Avalanche Foundation, Avalanche9000 will launch by Monday, Dec. 16. The upgrade will improve the overall user experience in the Avalanche ecosystem.

    Avalanche9000 will improve the network’s transaction speed, lower fees and enhance scalability. Hence, users can expect to carry out more transactions once it goes live by Monday without experiencing performance degradation.

    Additionally, the development team has made the chain more interoperable. Avalanche will easily integrate with other blockchains or systems for seamless operations.

    The foundation also promises that Avalanche9000 will be more customizable. This suggests increased flexibility for developers and users alike. It could also mean that new tools, frameworks and diverse options for building on Avalanche will be introduced.

    Market reaction as community sentiment builds up

    The post has triggered positive sentiment, with many users anticipating the unveiling. Some see this development as likely contributing to a surge in AVAX's value on the crypto market.

    As of this writing, AVAX is trading at $52.12, a 1.07% rise in the last 24 hours. Despite this seemingly insignificant increase, investors’ confidence appears to have soared, as depicted by the market volume metrics. Market volume climbed by 28.59% to $1.52 billion.

    In earlier trading, AVAX reached $55.07 before experiencing a severe fluctuation that crashed it. Traders and investors anticipated that AVAX would test the $60 price level, a height it attained in the first quarter of 2024.

    Members of the community look forward to Monday with high hopes for Avalanche9000. They might expect the upgrade to act as a catalyst that will drive prices up to new levels. Their expectation relies on historical evidence: AVAX jumped by 15% in February 2023, when an upgrade occurred on the network.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

