Cardano (ADA) Now Available for Trading on Japanese Crypto Exchange for Pro Traders

News
Thu, 02/10/2022 - 15:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Japanese professionally-oriented cryptocurrency trading platform Bitpoint Pro has added support for Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) Now Available for Trading on Japanese Crypto Exchange for Pro Traders
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitpoint Pro, the professional arm of the Japanese crypto-to-fiat exchange, has announced that the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency is available for trading starting from Thursday.

The Tokyo-based trading platform originally announced the listing on Jan. 27.

As reported by U.Today, Bitpoint became the first Japanese exchange to list ADA. Local crypto trading platforms are hesitant to add new coins due to stringent regulatory requirements.

Apart from ADA, Bitpoint Pro supports only seven cryptocurrencies, which include Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Tron (TRX).

Related
Cardano Block Size to Increase by 11%
Cardano's trading debut in Japan was treated as a big deal by the community, with Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson posting a haiku poem by Matsuo Basho. Notably, the current phase of the Cardano roadmap, which focuses on developing scaling solutions, was named after the most famous Japanese poet.

The proof-of-stake project was originally known as the "Japanese Ethereum" since roughly 90% of the investors who participated in the initial coin offering (ICO) came from the country of the rising sun.

Last October, Nikkei reported that ADA traders were being investigated for tax evasion by Japanese authorities.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, BNB, LUNA, SOL, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for February 10
02/10/2022 - 16:52
BTC, ETH, BNB, LUNA, SOL, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for February 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB to Start Trading on Brazil’s Foxbit, JPMorgan Predicts BTC Could Hit $150,000, 46.7 Million SHIB Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/10/2022 - 16:03
SHIB to Start Trading on Brazil’s Foxbit, JPMorgan Predicts BTC Could Hit $150,000, 46.7 Million SHIB Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 36.8 Billion SHIB Bought by Several Whales Just Now: Details
02/10/2022 - 15:21
36.8 Billion SHIB Bought by Several Whales Just Now: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan