Cardano (ADA) Now Available for Trading on Japanese Crypto Exchange for Pro Traders

Bitpoint Pro, the professional arm of the Japanese crypto-to-fiat exchange, has announced that the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency is available for trading starting from Thursday.



The Tokyo-based trading platform originally announced the listing on Jan. 27.



As reported by U.Today, Bitpoint became the first Japanese exchange to list ADA. Local crypto trading platforms are hesitant to add new coins due to stringent regulatory requirements.



Apart from ADA, Bitpoint Pro supports only seven cryptocurrencies, which include Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Tron (TRX).

Cardano's trading debut in Japan was treated as a big deal by the community, with Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson posting a haiku poem by Matsuo Basho. Notably, the current phase of the Cardano roadmap, which focuses on developing scaling solutions, was named after the most famous Japanese poet.The proof-of-stake project was originally known as the "Japanese Ethereum" since roughly 90% of the investors who participated in the initial coin offering (ICO) came from the country of the rising sun.Last October, Nikkei reported that ADA traders were being investigated for tax evasion by Japanese authorities.