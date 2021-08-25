Cardano (ADA) Makes Much-Anticipated Debut in Japan

Cardano (ADA) has become available for trading in Japan

Tokyo-based Bitpoint has become the first Japanese exchange to list Cardano (ADA).



The third-largest cryptocurrency started trading in Japan earlier today. Cardano joins such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), XRP, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash, and Basic Attention Token (BAT).

Image by twitter.com

In a celebratory tweet, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson posted a haiku poem composed by Matsuo Basho, the most famous poet of the Japanese Edo period.

Ada launching in Japan in ten minutes. I've waited a very long time for this day. Congratulations and thanks to the community there:



A monk sips morning tea,

it's quiet,

the chrysanthemum's flowering. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021