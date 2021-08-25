Cardano (ADA) Makes Much-Anticipated Debut in Japan

Wed, 08/25/2021 - 05:50
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) has become available for trading in Japan
Cardano (ADA) Makes Much-Anticipated Debut in Japan
Tokyo-based Bitpoint has become the first Japanese exchange to list Cardano (ADA).

The third-largest cryptocurrency started trading in Japan earlier today. Cardano joins such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), XRP, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash, and Basic Attention Token (BAT).
In a celebratory tweet, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson posted a haiku poem composed by Matsuo Basho, the most famous poet of the Japanese Edo period.

 The choice of the poem is not a coincidence. As soon as Cardano wraps up the ongoing Goguen era with the launch of smart contracts on Sept. 12, it will enter the Basho era, during which the proof-of-stake blockchain will improve its scalability and interoperability.    
 
The Bitpoint exchange made headlines back in July 2019 after temporarily suspending its services due to a $32 million hack.

