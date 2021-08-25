Cardano (ADA) Makes Much-Anticipated Debut in Japan

Tokyo-based Bitpoint has become the first Japanese exchange to list Cardano (ADA).
The third-largest cryptocurrency started trading in Japan earlier today. Cardano joins such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), XRP, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash, and Basic Attention Token (BAT).
In a celebratory tweet, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson posted a haiku poem composed by Matsuo Basho, the most famous poet of the Japanese Edo period.
The choice of the poem is not a coincidence. As soon as Cardano wraps up the ongoing Goguen era with the launch of smart contracts on Sept. 12, it will enter the Basho era, during which the proof-of-stake blockchain will improve its scalability and interoperability.
Ada launching in Japan in ten minutes. I've waited a very long time for this day. Congratulations and thanks to the community there:— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021
A monk sips morning tea,
it's quiet,
the chrysanthemum's flowering.
The Bitpoint exchange made headlines back in July 2019 after temporarily suspending its services due to a $32 million hack.