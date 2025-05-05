Cardano's Surprising 'Problem' Highlighted by Top Exec, Coinbase Names 5 Cryptos to Be Delisted, 1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Take a closer look at the weekend's top three news stories with U.Today.

Cardano's surprising "problem" highlighted by top exec: What is it?

In a recent X thread , Tim Harrison, Input Output EVP Community & Ecosystem, shared his personal thoughts on Cardano's so-called "marketing problem." As clarified by the executive, this problem lies in the project's inability to effectively communicate its value to the wider audience despite having built a solid foundation. "We’ve built something real here, something principled. But if no one knows what we’ve built or why it matters, we’ve got a problem," Harrison wrote. He believes that Cardano does not need what is usually understood by "marketing" in crypto, i.e., hype, or the promises of massive price gains; however, it does require amplification, as "even great builders need visibility." Harrison also believes in the "Growth First, Marketing Second" approach, citing a statement from a DRep Forum, according to which the goal is growth, not marketing. Among other ideas, the exec highlighted a need for a smarter strategy, simplification of the project's message, empowering the community and more.

Coinbase names five cryptocurrencies to be delisted: Details

On Friday, May 2, Coinbase's X account, Coinbase Assets, addressed its followers with a delisting announcement . Following the exchange's recent review, it was decided that five cryptocurrencies will be removed from the platform. Starting from May 16, 2025, on or around 2:00 p.m. ET, Coinbase will suspend trading for Galxe (GAL), Litentry (LIT), Mines of Dalarnia (DAR), Orion Protocol (ORN) and PARSIQ (PRQ). As explained by Coinbase, the tokens are being delisted because of the release of their new versions. As a result, the original versions of these tokens no longer meet the exchange's listing criteria. Consequently, trading for the tokens GAL, LIT, DAR, ORN and PRQ will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase exchange and Coinbase Prime. Ahead of the delisting action, the order books for these tokens have been switched to limit-only mode, allowing users to place and cancel limit orders, and matches may occur.

Advertisement

1,000,000,000 XRP unlocked by Ripple as it sets new rules