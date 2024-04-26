Cardano (ADA) Looks out of Position, Is Solana (SOL) Ready to Give up? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Price Comeback Possible

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Cardano is facing challenging times. The asset has fallen under the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, a longer term moving average used for determining trend changes. Falling below this line is often seen as a bearish signal, hinting at a lack of conviction among bulls.

However, there is a glimmer of optimism as trading volume has begun to pick up ater ADA reached what some are considering a local bottom. This increase in volume could suggest that interest is returning to ADA at these lower price levels, which may be a positive sign for its short-term prospects.

As ADA moves around the current levels, the next crucial support lies at the $0.40 mark, as shown by the recent lows on the chart. If ADA can maintain above this level, it might provide a foundation for a potential recovery. On the flip side, a further slip could lead to a test of even lower supports, potentially challenging the resilience of ADA holders.

Looking at potential growth, if ADA begins to climb, the first notable resistance would reestablish itself above the 200 EMA, which currently stands near $0.50. Successfully breaking through this barrier could open the door to higher resistance levels, such as the $0.55 point, which aligns with previous areas of market interest.

Solana gets rejected

Solana has recently seen a significant reversal on its chart. After a period of bullish movement, SOL faced rejection at the 26-day EMA and has since retreated sharply, breaking through what was a key support level.

This has led to a drop below the anticipated support, bringing the next critical level into focus — the 100 EMA, standing at around $139. The current trading volume is on the decline, which might suggest a decrease in market volatility in the coming days. Amid a bearish trend, this decreasing volume could signal a slowing down of downward momentum, which, in the midterm, could be a positive sign for the asset.

However, things are not that bad for Solana. If the price stabilizes and finds solid footing at the 100 EMA, it could offer a base for a potential rebound. If Solana manages to reverse course and climb back above the recent support-turned-resistance level around $150, it could aim for a retest of higher prices near the 26 EMA at approximately $160.

The upcoming SOL move will be decisive. The descending volume, coupled with the price action, suggests that a midterm consolidation could be ahead.

Shiba Inu's pivot

Shiba Inu is at a significant turning point. Recently, SHIB faced a setback as it attempted to break through the 50-day EMA. The failure to push past this mark and the following retreat signal a cooling of momentum for the meme coin.

The market's momentum, or lack thereof, can be partly understood by looking at the trading volume, which remains neutral. This suggests a current lack of conviction among traders, which is often necessary to drive substantial price movements. Coupled with the RSI moving at around 50, there is an indication that SHIB is neither overbought nor oversold, reinforcing this sentiment of indecision.

Many digital assets are currently experiencing a phase of uncertainty, with significant breakthroughs few and far between. The support for SHIB, depicted by the blue line on the chart, stands as the battleground where this indecision is playing out.

The closest notable support level for SHIB is now at $0.000021, which may offer a springboard for a potential reversal if the level holds firm.

For growth, a bounce from the $0.000021 support could see SHIB aim for higher resistance levels. A bullish scenario would involve recapturing momentum and targeting the $0.000025 range, a price point that aligns with recent highs and the EMA barrier that SHIB has struggled to overcome for now.