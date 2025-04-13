Advertisement
    XRP Bulls Just Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 12:15
    This key indicator just turned bullish on XRP, here's what it means
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sometimes in markets, all it takes is one small technical shift to give a certain group of traders exactly what they’ve been quietly watching for — and this week, XRP seems to have delivered just that.

    While headlines have been focused elsewhere like XRP ETF or SEC v. Ripple legal battle, the altcoin has managed to sneak above the middle line of its Bollinger Bands on the daily chart — a simple technical movement that might not seem like much at a glance, but for those into technical analysis, it’s a sign that the balance might finally be tilting back toward the bulls.

    The middle band, often treated as a basic moving average reference point, tends to act as a dividing line — staying below it means pressure, staying above it suggests a shift in sentiment to bullish, and crossing it with follow-through is what a lot of trend watchers consider confirmation.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    In XRP’s recent case, this crossover follows a series of steady candles climbing off recent lows, and that alone is enough to catch attention.

    Zooming out to the weekly chart, it is clear that XRP is still in a post-rally cooldown phase after its sharp surge in late 2024. And now, with the asset up over 14% on the week and reclaiming territory above $2.1, there is a suggestion that a higher base might be forming — for now as high as the upper Bollinger Band is, at $2.4.

    So while this isn’t about explosive breakouts or euphoric price action, the simple act of reclaiming a key technical level might be the confirmation XRP bulls have been waiting for.

