    Solana Beats Tron and BSC in This Crucial Metric: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite widely accepted narrative about Solana's cheapness, it has some enormous transactions
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 14:10
    Tron and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) are active, with a high number of active addresses transferring stablecoins. However, a closer look at the dollar volumes transferred tells a different story, where Solana and Ethereum emerge as leaders.

    It suggests that while there might be fewer individual transactions on Solana compared to Tron or BSC, the transactions that are occurring are of much higher value. This can be interpreted as an indication that Solana's network is currently favored by larger investors, or "whales," who are moving substantial amounts of stablecoins.

    The contrast becomes starker when considering the nature of the transactions on Tron and BSC. These networks appear to cater more to retail traders and investors. The lower transaction fees make these networks attractive for those looking to perform smaller, day-to-day transfers. Tron, for instance, has an average token transaction fee of around $2, making it an economical choice for regular use.

    Solana's attraction for whales gives it a unique position in the market, especially in terms of liquidity and the potential it has compared to other networks. Meanwhile, the popularity of Tron and BSC among retail participants could influence the development of user-centric applications and services that benefit from high transaction throughput.

    Ultimately, the choice of network may come down to the specific needs and strategies of stablecoin users. Solana's edge in dollar volume points to strong, albeit more concentrated, economic activity, while Tron and BSC's active addresses reflect an ecosystem with a higher number of retail investors and traders.

