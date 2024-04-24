Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana up 12% as Block Production Sees Improvement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana (SOL) breaches $150 resistance as block production recovers
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 12:59
    Solana up 12% as Block Production Sees Improvement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) is in a recovery mode today with its price visibly breaching the $150 resistance point. At the time of writing, data from CoinMarketCap shows that Solana is up by 1.81% in the past 24 hours and is changing hands for $157.08 on spot exchanges.

    Advertisement

    Solana network recovery as catalyst

    Solana has been in a state of limbo for some time, with menacing network congestion acting as a major bane to its growth overall. However, a recent update indicates that the Solana block production has now returned to its normal level with an average block time of two seconds.

    Related
    Solana Congestion: Important Update Shared With Community

    Per data from SolanaFloor, a total of 409 out of 409 transactions were reportedly confirmed on the Solana network, indicating rebooting network health. There are many positive omens surrounding this unique network rebound, and there might be an accompanying surge in the demand for SOL.

    The menacing network congestion on Solana forced a number of projects that had already planned their respective launches to jump ship. Other projects halted their respective debut until when the coast became clear.

    With this latest Block production update, Solana bulls might now be ready for a complete rebirth.

    Solana developers to get praise

    Solana was designed to enhance both enterprise adoption and retail embrace. With congestion issues threatening to derail its growth path, cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko and other innovators within the ecosystem sprang into action with proposals to fix the bug.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Jumps 9% as Major Congestion Fix Hits Mainnet

    A breakthrough was recorded earlier this month when a major fix was deployed on the testnet by the core Solana team. However, other validator clients like Anza also created patches that contributed to the overall enhancement of the Solana blockchain.

    In all, the ecosystem is eyeing a promising future ahead, as teased by the more than 24.5% jump in trading volume to $3,142,785,397.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community
    2024/04/24 12:55
    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    2024/04/24 12:55
    Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    2024/04/24 12:55
    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana up 12% as Block Production Sees Improvement
    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community
    Bitcoin's Average Dormancy Reaches 13-Year High: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD