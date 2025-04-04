Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 10:55
    Is price of Solana (SOL) ready for local bounce back?
    Cover image via U.Today

    The market fall has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.42% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have set a local resistance of $119.94. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $114.90 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the price is within yesterday's bar. 

    If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $115-$125 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish as the price keeps trading near the support of $110. If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of SOL at the vital $100 mark.

    SOL is trading at $117.50 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction

