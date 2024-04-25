Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Key On-Chain Metric Falls to Worrying Levels

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Warning for Cardano (ADA) holders? Key on-chain metric falls dramatically
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 10:41
    Cardano (ADA) Key On-Chain Metric Falls to Worrying Levels
    A recent report by data analytics firm IntoTheBlock has spotlighted a concerning trend in the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem: a significant portion of ADA holders find themselves in the red. The analysis delves into the profitability of holders across various layer-1 networks, revealing stark disparities.

    Bitcoin emerges as the undisputed leader, boasting a high percentage of holders in profit, closely followed by TRX. Notably, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH) also demonstrate robust profitability among their holders. However, Cardano stands out starkly, with a mere 35% of its holders currently seeing green.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Delving deeper into the data, it becomes apparent that the profitability of ADA addresses is under strain. Among the 1.59 million addresses holding 14.07 billion ADA, a substantial portion — 5.71 billion ADA — were purchased at prices ranging from $0.000006 to $0.299162 per token. 

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Conversely, a staggering 2.73 million addresses are experiencing losses, holding 20.07 billion ADA, particularly stemming from purchases made between $0.5975 and $0.7265 per ADA.

    Presently, 152,940 addresses find themselves at break even point, with 947.87 million ADA collectively held. This intricate web of data prompts varied interpretations. On the one hand, the mounting losses incurred by Cardano holders exert significant downward pressure on the cryptocurrency's price. 

    Yet, on the other hand, it hints at a potential undervaluation on the market, suggesting the possibility of a substantial revaluation should positive developments arise unexpectedly.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

