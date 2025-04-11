Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 14:02
    Unusual death cross could send XRP crashing 56%, details inside
    Advertisement
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It may seem like there has been a lack of action on the cryptocurrency market lately, especially after the roller coaster ride it has been on, but as some indicators suggest, this may just be the calm before the storm. 

    Advertisement

    At least that is what can be said about the third largest digital asset right now — XRP, which recently regained the crucial $2 price level. 

    Related
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 12:16
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    XRP Just Secured $2 Comeback

    However, things could change in the coming days and weeks, as a death cross has just formed on the three-day chart, with the 23-day moving average crossing the 50-day moving average. It is worth noting that the three-day time frame is not a common one, and its daily and weekly variations are more prevalent in technical analysis. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    But as trading has become more sophisticated, especially on the crypto market, the urge to look for some unconventional ways to evaluate the charts is obvious. 

    It is also useful to look at things from a different perspective, and in this way the three-day, not daily, time frame can open up something that the majority of market participants do not usually take into consideration. 

    Related
    XRP Gears up for Big Bitcoin Breakout
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 10:41
    XRP Gears up for Big Bitcoin Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This time it revealed a death cross, an ominous interweaving of moving averages that usually precedes a downward move. 

    If this death cross is validated, the consequences could be quite painful, as the only strong visible support on this variation of the XRP price chart is the 200-day moving average, which is currently at $1 — 56% lower than the current price.

    Related
    Ripple's RLUSD Crashes 54% After Surge in Volume: What's Behind Drop?
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 11:56
    Ripple's RLUSD Crashes 54% After Surge in Volume: What's Behind Drop?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Of course, nothing is set in stone, and chaos is at an all-time high lately, but this should definitely be taken into account with all the uncertainty around.

    #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 13:11
    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 13:06
    $578,646,289 Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Kraken
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’
    $578,646,289 Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Kraken
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD