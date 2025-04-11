XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It may seem like there has been a lack of action on the cryptocurrency market lately, especially after the roller coaster ride it has been on, but as some indicators suggest, this may just be the calm before the storm.

At least that is what can be said about the third largest digital asset right now — XRP, which recently regained the crucial $2 price level.

However, things could change in the coming days and weeks, as a death cross has just formed on the three-day chart, with the 23-day moving average crossing the 50-day moving average. It is worth noting that the three-day time frame is not a common one, and its daily and weekly variations are more prevalent in technical analysis.

But as trading has become more sophisticated, especially on the crypto market, the urge to look for some unconventional ways to evaluate the charts is obvious.

It is also useful to look at things from a different perspective, and in this way the three-day, not daily, time frame can open up something that the majority of market participants do not usually take into consideration.

This time it revealed a death cross, an ominous interweaving of moving averages that usually precedes a downward move.

If this death cross is validated, the consequences could be quite painful, as the only strong visible support on this variation of the XRP price chart is the 200-day moving average, which is currently at $1 — 56% lower than the current price.

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and chaos is at an all-time high lately, but this should definitely be taken into account with all the uncertainty around.