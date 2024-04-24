Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Billions of ADA tokens being transferred, but could it affect price?
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 11:41
    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    ADA has witnessed a surge in activity, with the number of large transactions skyrocketing. A staggering 25 billion ADA were transferred within a 24-hour period. The activity spotted on-chain aligns with ADA's price action and demands a deeper look into the on-chain metrics and their implications for the asset's future.

    Advertisement

    Delving into the on-chain data, we see a notable spike in the number of large transactions, which often signify substantial wallet movements by whales or institutional players. Such movements can suggest preparation for market developments, bullish or bearish. Furthermore, the large transaction volume, peaking at 27.67 billion ADA recently, reinforces the intensity of this activity.

    ADA Chart
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Simultaneously, ADA's price chart displays a tension-filled narrative. After a period of decline, ADA shows attempts at recovery, flirting with the 50-day EMA, currently at around $0.5, yet unable to achieve a clear breakthrough. 

    Related
    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves

    With ADA currently trading just below this critical EMA level, the focus is on whether it can gain the necessary momentum to surpass it. If ADA succeeds, it could encounter the next resistance at approximately $0.55, an ascent that would align with the increased on-chain activity. Conversely, failure to move past the 50 EMA may see ADA retest the support near $0.49, a recent low that might serve as a staging ground for another upward attempt.

    Given the current dynamics, the future for ADA depends on the on-chain activity and the surge of buying activity on the market.  Unfortunately, the market is currently taking a break before moving upwards again. Hopefully, the drop of liquidity and volatility on the market closer to the weekend will not lead to a substantial price drop.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin: Coinbase Unveils Weekly BTC Giveaway Post-Halving
    2024/04/24 11:37
    Bitcoin: Coinbase Unveils Weekly BTC Giveaway Post-Halving
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears
    2024/04/24 11:37
    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image DOGE Army Issued Crucial Warning by Top Dogecoin Contributor
    2024/04/24 11:37
    DOGE Army Issued Crucial Warning by Top Dogecoin Contributor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin: Coinbase Unveils Weekly BTC Giveaway Post-Halving
    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD