Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details

The Bitcoin halving is a pre-programmed occurrence after every four years or the mining of every 210,000 blocks. During the halving event, the reward for mining a new block of Bitcoin is reduced by half.

Bitcoin has undergone halving three times since its launch in 2009. The first halving occurred on Nov. 28, 2012, when the block reward was reduced from 50 BTC to 25 BTC. The second Bitcoin halving date occurred on July 9, 2016, slashing the reward to 12.5 BTC. The third Bitcoin halving event happened on May 11, 2020, halving the reward to 6.25 BTC.

The last Bitcoin halving, which was the fourth, occurred on April 20, 2024, at block height 840,000, when the block reward was cut from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. The Bitcoin halving is scheduled in block height, not date, and occurs every 210,000 blocks. Based on this, the next halving that would take place in 2028 is expected to occur at block 1,050,000.

Bitcoin hits 25% progress to next halving

Bitcoin has reached a milestone in its journey toward the next halving event — 25% of the way through the current cycle.

According to multiple on-chain sources, the 2028 Bitcoin halving might likely occur in March or April 2028. The 2028 Bitcoin halving countdown clock is now 25.05%, completely based on this indicator.



In a tweet, a Bitcoin on-chain and Cycle analyst on X, "Root," indicated halving progress to be 25%.

However, it is difficult to predict the exact date of the next halving, as it depends on the block height. While the next halving is not expected until Q1, 2028, this quarter-progress marker is already sparking buzz within the crypto community as investors speculate on what the next phase of the post-halving cycle might bring.

Bitcoin was trading at $84,029 at press time, down from its all-time high of $109,114 in January.