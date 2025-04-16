Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 16:07
    Next Bitcoin halving anticipated in 2028
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin halving is a pre-programmed occurrence after every four years or the mining of every 210,000 blocks. During the halving event, the reward for mining a new block of Bitcoin is reduced by half.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has undergone halving three times since its launch in 2009.  The first halving occurred on Nov. 28, 2012, when the block reward was reduced from 50 BTC to 25 BTC. The second Bitcoin halving date occurred on July 9, 2016, slashing the reward to 12.5 BTC. The third Bitcoin halving event happened on May 11, 2020, halving the reward to 6.25 BTC.

    Related
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 13:20
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details
    Breaking: Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case
    Strategy's Saylor Issues One-Word Verdict for Bitcoin
    Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo

    The last Bitcoin halving, which was the fourth, occurred on April 20, 2024, at block height 840,000, when the block reward was cut from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. The Bitcoin halving is scheduled in block height, not date, and occurs every 210,000 blocks. Based on this, the next halving that would take place in 2028 is expected to occur at block 1,050,000.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin hits 25% progress to next halving

    Bitcoin has reached a milestone in its journey toward the next halving event — 25% of the way through the current cycle.

    Related
    Bullish Bitcoin Halving Impact Yet to Play Out, Says Top Analyst
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 15:59
    Bullish Bitcoin Halving Impact Yet to Play Out, Says Top Analyst
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    According to multiple on-chain sources, the 2028 Bitcoin halving might likely occur in March or April 2028. The 2028 Bitcoin halving countdown clock is now 25.05%, completely based on this indicator.

    Article image
    Halving Progress, Source: Root


    In a tweet, a Bitcoin on-chain and Cycle analyst on X, "Root," indicated halving progress to be 25%.

    However, it is difficult to predict the exact date of the next halving, as it depends on the block height. While the next halving is not expected until Q1, 2028, this quarter-progress marker is already sparking buzz within the crypto community as investors speculate on what the next phase of the post-halving cycle might bring.

    Bitcoin was trading at $84,029 at press time, down from its all-time high of $109,114 in January.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin halving
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 16:03
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets, $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter, Says Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock Adds 455 Bitcoin (BTC) in One Day: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details
    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets, $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter, Says Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    BlackRock Adds 455 Bitcoin (BTC) in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD