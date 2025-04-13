Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 12:53
    Has rate of Ethereum (ETH) touched reversal zone yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers keep their pressure at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.52% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 10%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main altcoin is approaching the local support of $1,597. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance of a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $1,550 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is trading within yesterday's bar. Bulls may only start thinking about an upward move if a breakout of the nearest resistance of $1,689 happens and the candle fixes above it.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the support of $1,368. However, a fast bounce back is unlikely to happen as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $1,500-$1,700 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,605 at press time.

